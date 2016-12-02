Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Opening the doors at North Greenwich Tube, the cold bit into my hands almost immediately. I’d made the three-minute journey from Canary Wharf to preview A Peninsula Christmas , the latest injection of community to an area that’s slowly starting to feel a little residential.

On offer were a fairly predictable line of sheds filled with a mixture of street food and reflective goods designed to snare the seasonal magpies.

Wrap up warm. My glaring failure of the evening was to not go dressed warmly enough.

One of its showpiece attractions (the others weren’t open on press night) the Teepee Snug Bar is anything but unless you’re lucky enough to be round its two open fire pits.

The lack of heating within was, thanks to the body heat of the other attendees, preferable to the Baltic conditions without, however and mulled tipples were warm if weak on the taste front.

When I did venture outside, the reindeer burger (circa £6) from I Love Ostrich proved tolerable enough despite a

Following a further period of deep gazing into the blaze of the Teepee’s compressed fuel tubes I determined my feet were frozen enough and decamped to Vinotech Compass where they offer warmth with more than tolerable bites and beers.

A Peninsula Christmas runs from Saturday, December 3-22 (11am until late) and includes Santa’s Grotto Of Wonderment, Carols, An Enchanted Forest and the market.

What stalls are there?

Designer-makers

Gerry Buxton, (for the duration)

Virginia Wolf, Decenber 8-22

LoveLemonTree, December 15-22

Nina Baker, December 1-8

TAPT, December 1-8

Hot food traders, all from December 3-22

Los Churros Amigos

I Love Ostrich

Wood Burns Raclette Pizzeria

Vintage Coffee Truck

The Untouchables

Le Van Du Porc

Franks Steakout

Bao Buns