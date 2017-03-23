Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a month, we've had some superb entries for our first competition in collaboration with One Canada Square, but there can be only one winner.

Head chef at the Canary Wharf restaurant and author of our regular monthly recipes, Rafael Liuth took time away from sweating over the stoves to select his favourite take on the dish of pancakes and blackberries he set in February.

Our first winner is @hangry_kitchen for the beautifully shot effort below.

They win a meal for two at ETM Group's One Canada Square with wine on a date of their choice within a month of today.

Moving on, a fresh contest to cook Rafael's next dish has been launched .

The prize is the same but the recipe's new so why not have a go at his poached Yorkshire rhubarb and blood orange crumble with soured cream? #makeit #snapit #postit.

We also want to take this opportunity to celebrate some of the other entries we received on Twitter and Instagram below from @garethbannister (who Rafael singled out for special praise) @lisache77680279 , @floweryleen , @simeonpaskell , @lizziemidd and @frickoff – all sensational cooks well worth finding and following.

We'd like to take this opportunity to challenge you all to enter this month's contest .

If you'd like to have a go, the Rafael's pancake recipe will remain online; it's perfect for brunch .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook