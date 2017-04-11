Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After years working abroad chef Neil Wager is returning to the UK to open his first restaurant at St Katharine Docks.

Dokke will be a relaxed style restaurant with a marked lack of barriers between the kitchen, seating and serving areas.

Guests will have the choice of armchair, indoor or outdoor seating, chef’s table or workspace.

Neil has spent year honing his skills by cooking for A-listers and royalty at luxury resorts in far flung locations.

His menu at Dokke will feature produce from the nearby Borough, Billingsgate and Smithfield markets with healthy and exotic dishes chosen to showcase the skills he learned in the far East and Africa.

He said: “Years of island living has taught me about the calming effect of water, so when I saw this site, it was love at first sight.

“Dokke is the medieval word for docking a boat and marks the end of a journey which we have captured with a décor that has all the comforts of a home-coming whilst being able to enjoy the fruits of a global culinary adventure.

“I am looking forward to sharing my food, a clean, healthy style with an injection of flavours from my travels around the world through Spice Route, South East Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe, with Londoners and those visiting from further afield.”

The Wapping venue will operate as a high-end café style venue during to the day and transform into a chic restaurant in the evening, offering sharing plates and communal seating, with brunch and a roast served on Sundays.

Regulars, visitors and office workers will have the option of refilling and returning sustainable glass jars from the breakfast and lunchtime buffet menu.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook