The Corney and Barrow in Canary Wharf is set to become The Pagination in December.

The bar in Cabot Square will close from Friday, November 4 for two weeks so it given a makeover by new owners Drake and Morgan, who also own The Parlour.

Whether it will be numerically themed is yet to be seen but the name is certainly intriguing (it refers to the sequence of numbers assigned to pages in a book or periodical such as a newspaper)

Drake and Morgan , who acquired the waterside site in July, say it will “bring a touch of glamour” to the area and serve creative cocktails and more than 20 wines by the glass.

The seasonal menu will include mezze boards and flatbreads, crispy duck salad, a halloumi burger and grilled salmon with a pecan crunch and lemon dressing.

It is due to open in early December from Monday to Saturday and is offering a range of party menus from sit down dinners through to canapes and cocktails which can be booked now by emailing keiran.brown@drake-morgan.co.uk

Drake & Morgan’s other bars are scattered throughout the City of London and Canary Wharf including The Drift, The Folly, The Fable, The Anthologist and the Happenstance as well as Drake & Morgan at King’s Cross and The Commission at Heathrow Terminal 4.

