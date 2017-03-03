Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carnivores no longer need to join the hunt through the Canary Wharf malls in search of sustenance every lunch time.

London burger joint MeatLiquor has opened a delivery-only site in Blackwall to cater to the hungry hoards.

The partnership with Deliveroo is a first for the growing restaurant group which has branches in W1, Islington, Hoxton, East Dulwich, Brixton, Croydon and Covent Garden with a Kings Cross branch due to open in April.

The new site offers faster delivery times than from its other restaurants (around 30 minutes to One Canada Square when we checked) and a smaller menu of best-selling dishes featuring five beef burgers, two chicken burgers, a veggie burger and sides such as buffalo wings and fries.

The most popular order is the Dead Hippie Burger made with French’s mustard-fried beef patties, Dead Hippie sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and minced white onions.

Or you could choose the Tower Block Burger containing a fried chicken fillet with cheese, hash brown, jalapeños, slaw, onions and Russian dressing.

Customers can also order drinks such as Red Bull (for when you just have to hit that deadline), Coke and Root Beer from the site which is open from noon to 11pm seven days a week.

It is part of Roobox, a remote kitchen designed by Deliveroo to help restaurants expand without the expense of their own site.

MeatLiquor was started by Yianni Papoutsis and Scott Collins as burger van Meatwagon and transformed into the #meateasy residency in New Cross in January 2011 and then the first permanent site in November 2011.

Scott said: “Our delivery service through Deliveroo is increasingly popular and we hope through this innovative site we can offer fast and quality food to more consumers in Canary Wharf and local areas. We are always learning and trying to improve our service and will continue to look for ways like this to do so.”

To order visit the website here .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook