Meantime brewery has claimed the title of Britain’s smallest pub with the launch of Make Time For It, a bar smaller than a snooker table and able to fit into the back of a van.

The pop-up on Peninsula Square in North Greenwich, created as part of the Make Time For It campaign, measures 6ft by 8ft and can only seat two or three people.

Punters can book in or turn up to receive a free beer before walking away with a personalised bottle of Pale Ale. Mobile phones will be handed in to the barman upon arrival.

Meantime Brewing Company marketing director Rich Myers said: “The Make Time For It campaign was designed to highlight the importance of time, the fifth ingredient in ours beers, as well as celebrate the best of British craft from across the country.

“The bar was designed to help create the perfect drinking environment – a space to appreciate craft in a variety of forms and the perfect spot to spend time catching up with a mate.

“We’re exploring the idea of sending the bar on tour around the country – it fits comfortably in a Transit van.”

The bar will be open 12pm to 9pm every day from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 30.

For further information on Meantime and the Make Time For It campaign, go to the Meantime website.

Places at the bar can be booked here.

