The Marksman in Bethnal Green has been named Michelin Pub of the Year 2017 – the first time a London pub has been given the accolade.

Judges selected the Hackney Road venue from more than 500 establishments saying it was a ‘proper neighbourhood pub'.

Chef-owners Tom Harris and Jon Rotheram are both alumni of St John in Smithfield and serve up British dishes like devilled mussels on toast, skate with shrimps and turnip tops, and pheasant and trotter pie .

Michelin praised the trendy, retro feel, regular events with guest chefs, live music and personable staff.

Editor of the Michelin Eating Out In Pubs Guide 2017 Rebecca Burr said: “The Marksman cleverly combines a place to drink with new era pub food. One of the things we love about it is that it’s a proper neighbourhood pub first and foremost, with a cosy, traditional bar in which to enjoy a pint of local ale or a bottle of craft beer.”

The Marksman also received a Michelin Bib Gourmand, awarded to places which offer good value, good quality cooking.

Rebecca said: “The passion that Tom and Jon have for their first venture together is obvious and it’s great to see them using some lesser-known ingredients to create gutsy, keenly priced and wonderfully fresh dishes. This is British comfort food at its best.”

The Empress in London Fields was chosen as an Inspectors’ Favourite and the Princess of Shoreditch also made the guide.

