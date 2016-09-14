Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Isle Of Dogs Food Assembly aims to bring community together

The initiative is set to launch in Island Gardens in September and will feature fresh food sourced directly from local farmers and food producers

The initiative on the Isle of Dogs will begin on Wednesday, September 21

The Isle Of Dogs Food Assembly is set to launch in Island Gardens and aims to bring people together to buy fresh food from local farmers and food producers.

The initiative will begin at Cafe Vert at George Green’s School in a bid to connect neighbours to farmers and to each other through their love of food.

It is hoped that islanders will invest more in local shops and support the community, with 90p of every £1 spent at the assembly staying in the local economy.

The food producers will keep more than 80% of sales for every product sold, compared to 15% to 25% through supermarkets, and with food ordered in advance, there will be less waste.

Organiser Francesca Di Fraia said: “I am looking forward to celebrating togetherness with members of a community that share a passion for great food and seasonal vegetables.

“The Food Assembly provides a warm atmosphere where you get to meet farmers and producers. Come and be part of an initiative that looks after the local economy as well as the environment thanks to the reduced transportation costs and reduced vehicle emissions.”

Customers can order from local providers at home by visiting The Food Assembly website before the scheduled local event.

They will then be able to attend the assembly and collect their order, as well as taste local food samples and see where it comes from.

The Isle Of Dogs Food Assembly launches at Cafe Vert, George Green’s School at 6pm on Wednesday, September 21.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

London Oktoberfest set to return to Isle of Dogs

The German beer festival is being held at Millwall Park and features the traditional giant marquee with a capacity of 3,300

Related Tags

Places
Isle of Dogs

Most Read in What's On

  1. East London
    London's hidden gems throw open their doors for inspection
  2. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  3. Wapping
    Historic vaults at Pennington Street Warehouse in Wapping set to open
  4. Rotherhithe
    Street Feast’s Hawker House pop-up set for Canada Water
  5. Isle of Dogs
    Isle Of Dogs Food Assembly aims to bring community together

Most Recent in What's On

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Canary Wharf
    Celebrities get trading for BGC Charity Day 2016
  2. Food & Drink
    33 places to eat and drink around Canary Wharf that match your mood
  3. East London
    London's hidden gems throw open their doors for inspection
  4. East London
    First look at planned new constituencies for east London
  5. South Quay
    See Westfield tycoon’s yacht sail into Canary Wharf
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter