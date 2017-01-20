Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Indian restaurant Chai Ki will pay homage to Burns Night in its Toddy Shop Bar with a menu of spicy soul food and drinks inspired by Scotland’s finest flavours and ingredients.

Guests at the Crossrail Place eaterie can expect Coorgi Pulled Pork with a curry leaf and chilli rub inspired by the Coorg region of the Southern Indian state of Karnataka. It will be paired with Harviestoun Schiehallion craft pilsner.

A rich Venison Keema will be served with crumbled haggis, naan and pickled red onions, while the Toddy Shop Burger will be made with 35-day dry-aged Scottish Angus beef from the Ayrshire coast topped with smoked chilli chutney, cheese and paprika mayo.

Rounding the feast off will be Iced Drams; vanilla ice cream drizzled in a choice of whisky.

Limited edition cocktails will include the Hill Station Hot Toddy with Johnnie Walker Black Label, mulled spices, honey and nutmeg and the Ginger Rusty Nail with Scotch, Drambuie and ginger liqueur. For the purists, specially selected Single Malt flights will be available to toast Rabbie Burns with a dram or two.

Chai Ki founder Rohit Chugh said: “I love how real Indian food has always, and will always, evolve and adapt, both across the Indian sub-continent and in other parts of the world.

“So much of Indian cuisine takes influences from amongst others Persia, South America, Portugal, Central Asia, China and of course Britain.

“For our Burns Specials we’ve embraced that spirit of creativity and fun to put together a menu combining Scotland’s finest with a taste of India.”

Chai Ki will offer the Burns Special Menu in the Toddy Shop Bar from Monday, January 23-29.

