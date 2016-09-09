Ikea to open DIY pop-up restaurant in Shoreditch

Ikea is opening a pop-up restaurant in Shoreditch where diners become the chefs to host a dinner party in their own restaurant space.

The Swedish retailer’s do-it-yourself offering in Shoreditch High Street, called The Dining Club, will make the customers the head chef, with their own sous chef, maître d and 20 of their friends as extra hands.

Under the supervision of a qualified head chef, diners will deliver a dinner party where they can host more guests than usual.

They can book their slot to host a brunch, lunch or dinner where they will take over the restaurant and choose their menu from a range of modern sharing dishes, including Scandinavian classics and can even have the restaurant named after them.

IKEA Diners can host a dinner party for their friends at the venue

The cleaning up will be taken care of by staff so hosts can spend time with their friends.

Patrons can also book places on the Food For Thought workshops, where interactive master classes are hosted by guests including Instagram star Pixie Turner and Great British Bake Off winner Edd Kimber.

The classes will cover topics including Swedish baking, fermentation, clean eating, the future of food, sustainable eating and food styling tips.

The Dining Club is open 10am to 10pm from Saturday, September 10, to Sunday, September 25.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .