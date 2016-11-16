That most wonderful time of year when we can have chocolate for breakfast and gorge on cheese and cake all day long is fast approaching.
Those wanting to start the festivities early and get inspiration for the big day will be flocking to Shoreditch for the Christmas edition of Foodies Festival .
It is being held at Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane from Friday, November 18-20 with a whole host of chefs and experts including Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown.
We all know baking is about great timing. So to ensure you arrive before the bottoms go soggy here is our handy guide to getting to the event.
Tube & Rail
Shoreditch High Street Station
Walking distance: 5 minutes
Overground services to Dalston Junction, New Cross, Crystal Palace & West Croydon
Liverpool Street Station
Walking distance: 10 minutes
Central, Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith & City Lines and National Rail Services
Aldgate East Station
Walking distance: 10 minutes
District, Hammersmith & City Lines
Old Street Station
Walking distance: 15 minutes
Northern Line and National Rail Services
Check here for times and service updates
https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/
Buses
West End 8, 55 & 242
East London 8, 26, 48, 55, 57,242, 388
South London 35, 47, 48, 78, 149
The City 26, 55, 242, 243, 388
Car
The nearest carparks are:
Ely’s Yard Car Park, 1-15 Hanbury Street, London E1 6QR
Grey Eagle St. Car Park, Grey Eagle Street, London E1 6SN
Brick Lane Car Park, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
