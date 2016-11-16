Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

That most wonderful time of year when we can have chocolate for breakfast and gorge on cheese and cake all day long is fast approaching.

Those wanting to start the festivities early and get inspiration for the big day will be flocking to Shoreditch for the Christmas edition of Foodies Festival .

It is being held at Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane from Friday, November 18-20 with a whole host of chefs and experts including Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown.

We all know baking is about great timing. So to ensure you arrive before the bottoms go soggy here is our handy guide to getting to the event.

Tube & Rail

Shoreditch High Street Station

Walking distance: 5 minutes

Overground services to Dalston Junction, New Cross, Crystal Palace & West Croydon

Liverpool Street Station

Walking distance: 10 minutes

Central, Metropolitan, Circle, Hammersmith & City Lines and National Rail Services

Aldgate East Station

Walking distance: 10 minutes

District, Hammersmith & City Lines

Old Street Station

Walking distance: 15 minutes

Northern Line and National Rail Services

Check here for times and service updates

https://tfl.gov.uk/tube-dlr-overground/status/

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown returns to east London

Buses

West End 8, 55 & 242

East London 8, 26, 48, 55, 57,242, 388

South London 35, 47, 48, 78, 149

The City 26, 55, 242, 243, 388

Car

The nearest carparks are:

Ely’s Yard Car Park, 1-15 Hanbury Street, London E1 6QR

Grey Eagle St. Car Park, Grey Eagle Street, London E1 6SN

Brick Lane Car Park, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL

