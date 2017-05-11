Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As a teenager Amar Lodhia overindulged in fattening Indian food, ballooning to over 15 stone.

When he was the high-flying CEO of a charity he snacked on Quorn sausages and kidney beans straight from the tin between meetings.

But he has finally found the right balance after launching food business Fit Kitchen .

It delivers “optimal nutrition” meals to clients in Canary Wharf and east London based on their weight and exercise routine.

They are prepared by a rosette-awarded chef using organic ingredients such as chicken, eggs, rice, vegetables and a variety of sauces.

Now weighing in at a taut and toned 11 stone, Amar juggles the running of the meal delivery service alongside a strict training schedule and second career as a sports model.

He has to eat an astonishing 4,000 calories a day to keep his 5ft 6ins frame in peak condition but has swapped creamy curries for protein-rich fish and vegetables.

“I was a very obese teenager and the doctor said if I didn’t lose weight I would grow up with heart problems,” he said.

“My eating was so undisciplined. Now I take my prepped meals into restaurants with my family. They laugh at me as I was so different as a child.”

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

His “muscle addiction” kicked in during his early 20s when he started going out running and stopped smoking.

But his hectic schedule meant he veered to the other extreme with his diet.

“I was working 100 hours a week and would go and train at 3am and get a few hours sleep and then be up again. My life was really chaotic and food prep was a nightmare.

“I was just having the same thing every day and defrosting bland food.”

The 33-year-old dreamt up Fit Kitchen after trying dishes from a (now rival) food prep company and being unimpressed with the taste and £160 a week price tag.

It was on a business trip to New York that he met the founder of Fuel Grill And Juice Bar and realised healthy food could be delicious.

“I worked in the restaurant in early 2014 to get an idea of how fit food can be made to taste good,” said the member of Third Space in Canary Wharf .

“I thought there was a gap in the market in the UK and my vision was to create something cost effective, that tastes great and that gives different options for people.”

He started making Fit Kitchen meals himself and delivering them to a handful of customers in his car.

But in March he relaunched with a fully fledged website where customers could input their details and calculate their macros – the carbohydrates, fat, and protein in food.

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

His site then presents a choice of meals and shakes giving users options such as vegetarian, carb free, and halal.

The food is prepared in a professional kitchen in Leyton and arrives at client’s doors within 48 hours, or on a day they choose.

The business has now grown to encompass five staff, 800 registered users and 80 orders a day. Amar expects to be in profit very soon.

Fit Kitchen will open its first retail hub at Anytime Fitness in Stratford on May 15 and he hopes to launch more franchises across the area.

“Passion is the most important thing for me in business, it is the driver for everything I do,” he said.

He is a walking advert for his business, exercising at least six days a week, with a team of people around him helping him eat and train correctly.

His diet changes depending on whether he needs to sculpt larger biceps or leaner abs.

He said he lives in “a different world” to when he was younger.

“I ate fried food every day and was massively unhappy,” he said. “Food was an addiction and made me happy temporarily but crap afterwards.

“There wasn’t really a big revelation, getting fit was quite gradual but then I noticed people were giving me attention and the confidence boost was amazing.

“My obsession with exercise then became more educational and I’m now a qualified trainer and trained in sports nutrition.

“I’m fascinated by the human anatomy and how you can shape it.”

However, despite his healthy lifestyle, Amar does indulge in his guilty pleasure of pizza and bread now and then.

“I used to panic that if I had a break my body would become fat again but now I know I can take four days off and go out drinking with my friends and not worry too much about what I eat.”

