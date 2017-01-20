Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are still pinching the pennies this January but want to pay tribute to Robert Burns then head down to the shops in Canary Wharf.

Plenty of places are stocked with supplies so you can create your own Burns Night supper without breaking the bank.

Here is our pick of what to buy.

Start with the Scottish Lochmuir Smoked Salmon Selection available for £13.50 from Marks And Spencer in Jubilee Place.

The Macsween traditional haggis 500g from Waitrose is currently reduced to £1.05 and can be microwaved in nine minutes.

Enjoy a wee dram of Glengoyne 14-year-old single malt whisky from Marks And Spencer in Jubilee Place which costs £40 a bottle.

Finish with a tub of Jude’s And Laphroaig Hot Toddy Ice cream made with honey, cinnamon and award-winning Laphroaig Islay Single Malt Scotch whisky. Available for £4.79 from Ocado.

