Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Winner of The Great British Bake Off 2016 Candice Brown is returning to her roots for the Christmas edition of Foodies Festival .

The 31-year-old, who grew up in the East End, will be showing off her skills at the Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane on Saturday, November 19.

It will be her first professional appearance in London since she triumphed in this year’s final of Bake Off , watched by 14 million viewers

She said: “ I’m really looking forward to baking in the Cake and Bake Theatre at Foodies Festival, It’s so exciting to be asked to come along and do what I love most, and to be making my London debut so close to home.”

Candice will join Jane Devonshire, winner of 2016 MasterChef, as part of a line up for the event which runs from Friday, November 18-20.

Director of Foodies Festival Sue Hitchen said: “This is a real coup to have this year’s winners of the two biggest and most prestigious British cooking programmes appearing on the same day at our Foodies Festival. I’m sure they are looking forward to meeting each other, as much as we are on bringing them to food lovers in London and the South East.”

Visitors will be able to see burlesque baker Charlotte White of Restoration Cake creating a modern showstopping Christmas cake in 30 minutes, master chocolatier Fiona Sciolti showing off her festive churros and other seasonal delights and Champagne expert Neil Philips and wine experts Charles Metcalfe and Brian Elliot introducing their favourite tipples for Christmas.

Also sharing top tips will be TV chef Ed Baines, Great British Menu winner Adam Simmonds, food director at Searcys Arnaud Stevens, Matt Hill from Down Hall, George Lyons from London House, MasterChef Winner 2010 Dhruv Baker and many others.

There will also be masterclasses in gin, whisky and Christmas cocktail making, how to curate a festive cheeseboard and mastering the best techniques for curing salmon.

Artisan producers will be there selling a whole host of locally made delights, including cheeses, chutneys, oils, Christmas hampers, macaroons, cupcakes and sweet seasonal treats.

And to keep you going between all the excitement you can visit a food stall to buy calamari, steamed pork buns, macaroni cheese and Creole delights while being serenaded by vintage-style singers and Christmas carollers.

Daring visitors can take part in events such as the Chilli Eating Competition and Mince Pie Eating Contest or team up to compete in the Christmas Quiz and Charades Relays.

Friday, November 18-20, adults from £15, Old Truman Brewery

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook