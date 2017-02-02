Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Poets say ‘If you love someone, show it’.

And Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to demonstrate what your beloved means to you.

Romance is well and truly alive in Canary Wharf with a whole host of restaurants and venues serving up a choice of cosy, charming and downright seductive dates.

Here is our pick of the ones that will get pulses racing.

For Italian intensity

Let the bubbles go to your head at Carluccio’s in Reuters Plaza by starting your evening with a glass of sparkling pink blush Ferrari Rosé before feeding each other from a sharing board starter of deli antipasto.

The three-course Amore Menu includes the option of an indulgent seafood linguine made with blue swimming crab, mussels, prawns and clams- but interestingly no oysters. But who needs them when there is a love pot for two waiting to be consumed, filled with chocolate mousse, ice cream and macaroons.

Thursday, February 9-14

£19.99 per person. For £3 extra per person, add an Italian pick-me-up coffee and a two chocolate truffles – bellissimo.

For decadent dining

Take your time luxuriating over an indulgent five-course menu at Plateau in Canada Place created by head chef Jeremy Trehout.

Designed to make your senses sizzle it offers up romantic-themed delights such as seared Scottish langoustine served with palm heart, Avruga caviar and nasturtium, a sharing chateaubriand en brioche with Madeira sauce and a spiced roasted pineapple with passion fruit mousse and mango sorbet.

We dare you not to be seduced by just the sound of it.

Tuesday, February 14, 5-10.30pm

£70pp

For Sinatra smoothness

If you can’t find the words, let Boisdale of Canary Wharf set the romantic mood for you with music event Jazz’s Greatest Love Songs: With Charlie Pyne.

Snuggle up at the Cabot Square venue and listen to classics as What A Difference A Day Makes, Fly Me To The Moon and Honeysuckle Rose.

You can enjoy the music with a cocktail for £15pp or splash out in style for the two-course set menu at £30pp with dishes such as dill marinated Scottish salmon, deep fried fish cakes, with hollandaise sauce, pappardelle with Kentish broad beans, peas, pecorino, white wine, olive oil and pea tops or a 7oz Aberdeenshire fillet steak (£8 supplement)

Tuesday, February 14, 9.15pm

For old world opulence

Treat your loved one feel like a duchess with a choice of two adult only events at Royal Museums Greenwich . Enjoy a refined Prosecco Afternoon Tea in elegant surroundings during Making Love in the Queen’s House (2-4pm, £25pp). Guest will be served a selection of delicious delicacies whilst experts reveal love stories of the royalty that once lived there.

Or travel back in time to 19th century London with Emma Hamilton: Seduction Late (6.30-10pm, £15 adult, £12 members) at the National Maritime Museum. Hosted by the Georgian Dining Society, the event will give you an after hours viewing of the exhibition and chance to be inspired by heartfelt love letters from Admiral Lord Nelson to Emma, learn a traditional courting dance, or make a fabulous mask to beguile a stranger.

Tuesday, February 14

For a spicy surprise

Book your beloved and you a meal at Chai Ki in Crossrail Place.

The modern Indian restaurant will be serving up a four-course Valentine’s sharing menu in the restaurant with a welcome glass of Devaux Brut Reserve Champagne, a lychee rose bellini, pink mango negroni, spiced mint julep or Kovalam Beach non-alcoholic cocktail.

Starters - a choice of Welsh lamb roti roll, kali mirch chicken tikka and seasonal vegetable kebab- will be followed by a passion fruit palate cleanser.

The choice of mains will be butter chicken, coconut prawns, curry leaf aloo and dhal fry, served with a roti or rice.

Finish with either chocolate cake, custard tart or Malai cheesecake.

The usual a la carte menu will also be available.

Monday February 13 and Tuesday, February 14

£38pp

For pulse-racing passion

Adventurous couples can set their hearts racing at Up At The O2 in North Greenwich with an exhilarating 90-minute climb to the peak of the dome. While the jumpsuits you will have to don might not be the sexiest of attire the journey up the springy walkway is a good excuse to bond over nerves or offer your partner a comforting hand to hold.

When lovebirds reach the viewing platform 52 metres above ground, they can then catch their breath as they take in the beauty and romance of the London skyline.

The experience can be made even more magical by booking a twilight climb, where couples can embrace against the backdrop of London lit up by thousands of lights at the summit.

Climbs on Tuesday, February 14 run from 10am to 6.30pm. Prices start at £28pp

For tantalising tastes

Arouse your amore’s appetite and tickle their tastebuds with a four-course menu at Scoff And Banter in Blackwall. Cornish crab cakes with chilli lime sauce, seared stone bass with marinated tiger prawns, pepper-crusted rib-eye and chocolate sharing dessert with raspberry sorbet are among the flavours that await you.

February 10-14

£50pp with glass of prosecco or a signature cocktail

For screen-free seduction

Don’t be one of those thumb-calloused couples more likely to look up Instagram than lock eyes. No amount of flickering candlelight can soften the blue glare of a phone screen and this Valentine’s Day, Kaspar’s Seafood Bar and Grill at The Savoy in the Strand is asking guests to do the almost unthinkable and relinquish their phones upon arrival.

Your shiny pocket pals will be tenderly nestled in individual embroidered pouches- we don’t want any network fraternising afterall- which you can take home after your meal for a keepsake far more enduring than a status update.

You will then be free to enjoy the views of the River Thames through human eyes alone and savour a set menu from executive chef Holger Jackisch without feeling the urge to snapchat it first. Choices include duck confit canape, sea bass with blood orange and chioggia beets, slow cooked beef fillet with black truffle jus and a white chocolate mousse with rose water and raspberry heart.

For those who can’t get through a meal without striking a pose, a photographer will be on hand to take the perfect loved-up shot.

Tuesday, February 14 from 7pm

£79pp including a glass of Moet et Chandon Brut Imperial Rose and red stemmed rose.

For coupley closeness

Prove your love by heading to Tom’s Kitchen in Westferry Circus for the Share The Love This Valentine’s menu. Chef Tom Aikens has decided that sharing is caring with a choice of starters, mains and desserts that partners can nibble together.

Dishes include a venison tartar with slow cooked egg, salmon en croute with Champagne sauce, whole roasted brill with chive and lobster butter a Maltesers ice cream sundae.

Tuesday, February 14 in addition to the a la carte menu.

Dishes £16-65

For sensual celebrations

If you want to go all out The Intercontinental London - The O2 has a choice of five different romantic dates to choose from. The most orally extravagant is surely the Luxurious Valentine’s Getaway Package (contact hotel for price) which includes a night’s stay, breakfast and seven-course dinner at Peninsula Restaurant. Or if you want to end the night in your own bed, you can indulge in the seven-course tasting menu (£90pp), a five-course dinner at Market Brasserie (£65pp) or Valentine’s Afternoon Tea with Champagne (£42pp). Or you can be pamper in unison with the Valentine’s Spa Day For Two which includes a massage or facial, use of the facilities and a glass of Prosecco (£75pp).

Saturday, February 11-18

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .