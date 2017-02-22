Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honest Burgers is coming to Greenwich and local residents can get a free feed.

The fast food chain is set to open a branch in the restaurant-heavy Nelson Road opposite Jamie’s Italian and Saigon Buffet at 11.30am on Monday, March 13.

It is offering those who live in E14, E16, SE3, SE7, SE8, SE10, SE12 and SE13 postcodes a free burger and rosemary salted chips or a free brunch for two.

Fill in the form online and your burger invite will be mailed to you in the post the weekend before the launch and can be redeemed any time before Sunday, April 23.

Brunch invites will be emailed out on March 9.

There are a limited number of free meals on offer so invites will be allocated to those who sign up first.

Visit the Honest Burgers website for more information.

