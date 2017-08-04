Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Forget an extra shot of espresso, these lattes come with their own mini javelin thrower taking aim.

The caffeine fuelled art also depicts a high jumper floating across the foam, a hurdler taking the milky landscape in their stride and two sprinters dashing across the drinks surface.

Each energy boosting beverage has been crafted by the UK’s reigning Latte Art Champion Dhan Tamang.

And he will be handing out his coffee creations for free in Stratford to celebrate the arrival of the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

Athletes from all over the world will be descending on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Stadium for the ten days event from Friday, August 4-13.

Spectators will be able to pop into the nearby Hand Cafe in East Village to get a coffee on the way to the event.

Dhan said: “I’ve loved creating my athletic themed latte art. I hope that the customers enjoy drinking them as much as we have enjoyed creating them.”

CEO of Get Living London Neil Young said: “We’re really excited to invite Dhan Tamang to East Village to share his award winning latte art with us.

“As the IAAF Championships celebrate athletes at the top of their game, it felt perfectly fitting to partner with the UK’s Latte Art Champion to celebrate the games.

“We hope that the public enjoy exploring East Village during the games and treat themselves to a champion’s latte.”

The custom-designed lattes will be available for free for the first 50 people who visit Hand café during the first Sunday (Aug 6) of the Championships.

Hand Café, East Village, 10-11 Victory Parade, East Village, E20 1FS

