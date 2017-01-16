Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A series of feasts set on a river-based garden of thousands of plants are being held at Greenwich Peninsula.

Floating Table sees three different chefs take over the kitchen at the Farmopolis Café jetty for a series of Fridays to create a three-course sharing feast inspired by their unique backgrounds.

The meals will be served on long communal tables with guests surrounded by flora re-homed from the RHS Chelsea Flower Show earlier this year.

Andrew Clarke from Brunswick House in Vauxhall and upcoming duck restaurant Bastien was due to begin proceedings on Friday, January 13.

Next up, on January 27, will be Atul Kochhar , who was the first Indian chef to receive a Michelin star in 2001 while head chef at Tamarind.

He now works as head chef at Mayfair restaurant Benares , which received its own star in 2007.

And he has just opened his first restaurant serving British food, Hawkyns in Amersham, alongside former One Canada Square head chef Ross Bott.

In Greenwich Atul will be creating a meal inspired by his native India and his love of British ingredients.

Cooking the final feast will be Freddy Money on a date yet to be confirmed.

He recently worked with the Alain Ducasse Group and has also worked in the kitchens of Paco Roncero and El Bulli Catering.

The cooks will all be assisted in the kitchen by trainee chefs from east London social enterprise Café From Crisis .

Farmopolis was created by landscape, art and architecture practice Secret Productions And Wayward combining, food, culture and art.

It holds regular workshops, talks, yoga, arts and crafts classes and children’s theatre performances transplanted from the Arcola Theatre.

Space for each feast is limited to 60 diners. Tickets cost £45 for three courses, including a welcome cocktail and canapes.

