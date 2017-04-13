Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One Canada Square head chef Rafael Liuth was delighted to welcome the first winner in our monthly cookery competition as she claimed her prize, a meal for two at the restaurant with wine.

Posting in Instagram and Facebook under the name @hangry_kitchen her version of the cook’s recipe for pancakes with blackberries and yoghurt caught Rafael’s eye when it came to picking the victor .

He said: “I would like to congratulate her on a really nice dish, I want to make sure I’m there when she comes in so I can say so in person.”

He did just that recently, welcoming Gustina Singgih and her fiance with a selection of dishes from the menu and posing for a photo to mark the occasion.

She said: “We had a wonderful evening. Rafael is so talented and passionate about food, ingredients and cooking.

"What an amazing night. I’m spreading the word about the competition and the food.”

You can enter this month's

Entries are now open for this month's contest .

Rafael's recipe is for a seasonal crumble of Yorkshire rhubarb with blood oranges and soured cream.

Just cook it, snap it and share it; perfect for entertaining over Easter.

The prize is a meal for two with wine at One Canada Square Restaurant in Canary Wharf and the closing date is Wednesday, April 26.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook