Independent trader The Island Grocer has opened on London City Island bringing together an espresso bar, deli restaurant and grocery store.

The first residents have started moving into the development by EcoWorld Ballymore and will be able to visit the venue for a meal of pizza or Italian tapas, a cup of coffee or to buy daily essentials.

(Photo: Will Pryce)

Bosses say it will set the benchmark for the retail and leisure spaces across the 12 acre site.

The restaurant is being run by Il Bianco , who have a venue close to Blackwall DLR station.

Gado Gjushinca, The Island Grocer manager and operator for Il Bianco, said: “We are really excited to be opening at London City Island and are absolutely delighted with the space.

“We want The Grocer to be a place for Island residents to meet and socialise, it should feel like an extension to their home.

“The restaurant will serve the very best Italian menu, everything will be made fresh from the seasonal produce served from the deli and grocer.”

(Photo: Will Pryce)

Amos and Amos designed the space to be a “social hub” with a central display table offering fresh produce, baked goods and dry store items and chilled display offering smoothies, cheese, fish, meat and deli sandwiches. There is also a large bar, open chef’s table and restaurant seating featuring white marble dining tables.

(Photo: Will Pryce)

London City Island will create a new island neighbourhood on Leamouth Peninsula with 1,700 homes and a 260ft red bridge linking to Canning Town. English National Ballet and English National Ballet School will make their home on the island in 2018 and London Film School recently announced it will also move there.

