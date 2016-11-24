Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You don’t have to wait until December 25 to start tucking into turkey and mince pies.

Festive-themed food is popping up all over Canary Wharf allowing officer workers to grab a taste of Christmas on their lunch breaks.

We round-up some of the best.

Leon

Cabot Place, Jubilee Place

The healthy fast food chain will unveil it’s Christmas menu on Friday, November 25, featuring three new dishes made in collaboration with chef and food writer Gizzi Erskine.

The Christmas Wrap (£5.45) will be welcomed back for its fourth year featuring British turkey, pork, sage & onion stuffing balls, ham hock, fresh spinach, tarragon mayo and cranberry and port sauce.

Gizzi has used recipes adapted from her latest cookbook Season’s Eatings to create a trio of lunchtime treats.

The Turkey Curry (£6.45) features turkey (obviously), carrots and parsnips in a creamy curry sauce, spiced with garam masala, cumin and coriander topped with a sprinkling of crispy onions.

The Pomegranate and Pistachio Sprout Salad (£2.25 out/£2.70 in) features shredded sprouts with mint and dill in a pomegranate dressing topped with pomegranate seeds and pistachios.

The Earl Grey Mince Pie (£1.60 out / £1.90 in) features wheat-free pastry infused with orange zest and earl grey, filled with a cracking mixture of fruit and spices.

EAT.

Canada Place

The recipe developers at EAT. have raided the Christmas larder to create a range that caters for meat-lovers, vegetarians and even vegans.

The Vegan Festive Bloomer (£3.75) is packed with a mushroom, chestnut and walnut stuffing, spiced carrot ribbons, roasted parsnip puree, spinach and cranberry. And the Spiced Roast Vegetable and Freekah Hot Pot (from £5.50, vegan) is made with tomato, roasted aubergine and roasted butternut squash combined with red chilli, freekah and spices. It is served with crunchy winter slaw.

Meat-lovers who find themselves fighting over the last pig in a blanket on December 25 can rejoice. Not only is the best-selling Pigs in Blankets Pot (£2.50, dairy-free) back on the menu but you can also get the Pigs in Blankets Breakfast Roll with Chipotle Sauce (£3.50, dairy-free) and a Pigs in Blankets in Mustard & Ale Onion Hot Roll (£3.95).

Or try the Festive Full Works Bloomer (£3.95) filled with turkey breast, smoked ham, stuffing, cranberry sauce and spinach or the Festive Full Works Turkey, Parsnip and Pancetta Hot Pot (from £5.50).

Veggies options include the Brie & Truffle Mac ‘n’ Cheese (from £5.50).

Sweet treats include the Merry Mincemeat Crumble Bar (£1.65) with shortbread, cranberry mincemeat and an all butter crumble or the Clementine, Blackberry and Redcurrant Pot (£2.69).

Marks and Spencer

Jubilee Place

They really like to push the gravy boat out and challenge your tastebuds at Christmas

Sandwich offerings include a Venison and Sour Cherry Chutney (£4.50) which also includes root vegetable coleslaw and spinach, the Festive Club (£4.50) with buttermilk turkey steak, applewood smoked bacon, Brussel sprout slaw, cranberry relish and brioche roll, served with a pig in blanket.

For coeliacs the Made Without Wheat Turkey Feast (£3.50) has turkey breast with gluten free pork, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry chutney, smoked British bacon and mayonnaise on gluten free seeded bread.

Snack packs are always fun and have a bauble shaped theme this year with the Smoked Salmon Snowballs with Croutinis (£2.00) and Festive Posh Profiteroles (£2.00)filled with sea salted caramel. But will the Turkey Bacon and Cranberry Runny Scotch Egg (£2.00) live up to its name when you bite into it?

Waitrose

Canada Square

As expected, its offering has a more subtle, refined air with the Heston from Waitrose Smoked Salmon Bagel (£3.60) featuring chia seeds, soft cheese, dill and caraway pickled cucumber and lapsang souchong tea smoked salmon.

Classic flavours such as pork and chestnut stuffing and cranberry, port and orange chutney finish off the Waitrose Christmas Turkey Stuffing and Bacon sandwich (£3.20) or for something more robust there is the Waitrose Christmas Steak and Stilton Sandwich (£3.95) with shredded seasoned beef, blue stilton cheese, quince chutney, seasoned mayonniase, spinach and crispy onions on red onion bread.

