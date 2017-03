Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eat. is urging everyone to #CarbDiem with its new range of hot sandwiches that are fully signed-up members of the Grill Club .

Florentine Grill (£2.99, vegetarian)

British egg mayonnaise, creamy butter, spinach and cracked black pepper on a grilled multiseed bloomer.

Butternut, Chickpea & Harissa Flatbread (£4.25, vegan)

A vegan Moroccan treat: roasted butternut squash, harissa houmous, spiced chickpeas, spinach, fresh herbs and pumpkin seeds in a khobez wrap.

Love It or Hate It Grilled Cheese (£2.50, vegetarian)

Melting mature cheddar cheese and Marmite yeast extract on grilled sourdough toast.

Firecracker Chicken Flatbread (£4.50)

Spicy chicken breast with red and yellow peppers, jalapeños and red pepper tapenade on a khobez wrap. A toasted fiery kick!

Chilli Beef & Cheese Flatbread (£4.50)

Warming chilli con carne with cheddar cheese and jalapeños on a grilled khobez wrap.

British Beef & English Mustard Grill (£4.50)

Pulled British beef brisket with caramelised onions and English mustard mayonnaise on grilled multiseed bloomer bread.

Other favourites include Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Ciabatta (£3.99, vegetarian, above), Tuna & Cheddar Melt (£3.99, below), Smoked Chicken & Ham Hock Ciabatta (£3.99), Brie & Sunblush Tapenade Grill (£3.50, Vegetarian), Ham, Cheese & Dijon Mustard Ciabatta (£3.99) and Butternut, Chickpea & Harissa Flatbread (£4.25, vegan).