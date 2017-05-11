Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gluten-free food delivery service is coming to Canary Wharf.

Dinnergise will offer a menu of restaurant quality, seasonally-changing dishes made fresh to order and supplied within an hour of ordering.

The bulk of the menu will be aimed at the late-working dinner crowd with customers able to choose a time slot on Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 9.30pm,

Expect main courses such as pork loin with slaw and Asian dressing, Jerusalem artichoke, beetroot and orange salad and pesto pasta with mixed cherry tomatoes.

It will also offer breakfast dishes such as apple and cinnamon overnight oats and tomato and cheddar frittata, while snacks will include beetroot hummus, coconut and cashew panna cotta and apricot oat cookies. The food will be prepared in an approved gluten- free kitchen in Bethnal Green and delivered in cool boxes.

Due to launch on Monday, May 22 the business has been founded by father and daughter team Colly and Nicola Myers who saw a gap in the market. They have combined her passion for food, born of her gluten sensitivity and his 44-years of software development expertise.

Nicola said: “My vision for Dinnergise is to provide top quality, healthy, delicious food that is seasonally inspired and beautifully presented. It should be food to delight those on a gluten-free diet, yet so appetising it will become first choice for those who are not.”

Payment will be taken via a secure online system and customers updated on delivery via text messages. Prices for a dinner average £11.50 including delivery.

