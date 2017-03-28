Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed Londoners’ preferences and the recent arrival of pizza chain Franco Manca in Canary Wharf may come as a relief to those in E14 previously unable to access its sourdough creations.

And that’s likely more than most as its pizza with chorizo was identified as the most ordered Italian dish, the cuisine those resident in the capital prize above all others.

Here are the top three as identified by the gig economy delivery giant and, for each, the top three dishes ordered.

1. Italian

Ordered more than any other, Italian food is most popular with Franco Manca ’s pizza with chorizo topping the list of dishes. Vapiano ’s pasta arrabbiata and Sacro Cuore ’s boscaiola pizza come in second and third.

2. American

The Yanks get the silver medal thanks to the burger fetish sweeping London. In order 5 Guys ’ cheeseburger, Meatliquor ’s Dead Hippie and Gourmet Burger Kitchen ’s Taxidriver are the patties that have stolen hearts and minds.

3. Thai

Disappointingly not tied for third, preventing the obvious pun, we’re all undone by Thai, specifically Busaba Eathai ’s pad Thai, Banana Tree ’s five sticks chicken satay and Thai Rice ’s Thai red chicken curry. They’re nothing to Kinkao , of course.

So there you have it, if you want to run with the herd, you know what to pop in your virtual delivery baskets.

