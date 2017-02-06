Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I can’t be the only one who has used Deliveroo to order a cheese toastie to be delivered to my desk despite having bread, cheese, and a grill mere metres away. My husband thinks this is peak laziness.

Immoral and unethical, a waste of resources and my hard-earned cash.

I prefer to see it as supporting the studies of the 17-year-old who brought my sandwich to me as well as giving my pounds to the local business that expertly sliced that bread and cheese, and then toasted it.

Also, it’s a known fact sandwiches taste better when someone else makes them.

But, I’ll admit the food delivery app that hooks you up with restaurants and bars in your vicinity, to bring you what you wish, as fast as traffic allows, has made me reassess my priorities.

Because when you can get all the snacks you desire at the tap of a button, and you don’t even have to cook them, why do I still have a kitchen?

I could be putting that space to good use. I have a lot of books, and all those cupboards are starting to look like a really good library.

I could fit a wingback chair and a footstall where the dishwasher is.

This is the future: getting what we want quicker and easier. Soon we’ll be gelatinous lounging blobs, as we press phone buttons for all our needs.

Food, drink, entertainment, clean clothes, someone to fluff your pillow.

Where will it stop? Need a wee? There’s an app for that.

We could outsource the lot. And then all we’ll need is someone to tap the screen for us. I’m ready for this brave new world. I’ll be waiting in my wingback chair.

