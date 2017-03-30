Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The intoxicating smell of Danish pastries will begin wafting across Canary Wharf this summer.

The duo behind one of Denmark’s biggest bakery chains Ole And Steen is set to open a restaurant in Crossrail Place, further boosting the Scandinavian accent at the station pioneered at its compatriot’s oriental chain Sticks And Sushi.

The new arrival won’t be appropriating the food of another culture, however. Its menu will include favourites such as cinnamon snegl (Danish for snail due to its pastry swirls), and flodebolle – marshmallow puffs covered in dark chocolate and rolled in hazelnuts.

Customers will also be able to feast on freshly baked breads including many varieties of rye bread and traditional open sandwiches.

Ole Kristoffersen and Steen SkallebÆk began their baking empire in 2008. It now stretches to 60 branches of their Lagkagehuset (Danish for layer cake) bakeries across Denmark.

Their first bakery outside of their home country opened at St James Market in December and they are now branching out to Canary Wharf and a boutique shop in Richmond.

(Photo: Marie Louise Munkegaard)

It is part of a leap forward in the food offering at Crossrail Place, with pizza restaurant Franco Manca recently opened and Street Feast due to bring its casual dining concept to the top floor in April.

Head of retail leasing for Canary Wharf Group Stuart Fyfe said: “We’re extremely excited to welcome Ole And Steen to Canary Wharf as part of our continual evolution and expansion.

“Our aim is to give customers the widest choice of food styles and tastes as possible.

“We continually look to expand our diverse portfolio of tenants and create a dynamic environment that not only offers a wide range of shopping and leisure destinations, but a place that resonates with the people who visit and live here.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook