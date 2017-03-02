Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sip beetroot Bloody Marys and learn how to make an Italian-inspired spring feast in Newham.

Siblings Jasmine and Melissa Hemsley will host two workshops at London City Island on Saturday, March 4.

The healthy eating sisters will share the ethos behind their home cooking and demonstrate how to make dishes free from gluten, grain, refined sugar and hydrogenated vegetable oils.

Guests can get stuck into the prep and tuck into the five-course menu as they unfold over the three-hour sessions.

Dishes made will include bagna cauda, an Italian vine workers dish from Piedmont, and a hearty sausage ragu served with spiralized celeriac for a vegetable noodle twist.

Spicy lemon and turmeric tea will follow, served alongside wedges of warm castagnaccio, a classic chestnut bake infused with orange zest and rosemary.

Attendees will go home with a colourful jar of sauerkraut and chilli kraut, a Hemsley recipe book and apron.

Jasmine previously worked as a model and Melissa in marketing before they turned their hand to cooking, co-authoring The Art of Eating Well and Good Plus Simple and hosting Channel 4 television series Eating Well With Hemsley And Hemsley.

The workshops will run from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 8.30pm at The Island Grocer, the first commercial tenant to move into the London City Island development.

Tickets, priced at £50 per person will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and are available online here and here .

