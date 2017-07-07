Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Latin American street food is coming to Greenwich courtesy of Comida Fest .

The two-day event will be held in Cutty Sark Gardens from Saturday July 8 -9.

On the opening day it will celebrate Frida Kahlo’s 110th birthday with musical performances, cocktails and food dedicated to the Mexican painter.

And the Sunday will coincide with Argentine Independence Day.

The festival is curated by three Latin American women working in the UK food industry who wanted to showcase the best and most innovative Latin American street food Traders in London.

Visitors can stop by Tico’s - a specialist in the Brazilian style hot dog, Portena - Borough Market’s famous Argentine empanadas stall, Tierra Peru for cerviche, Tayrona Colombian Street Food stand and Brazilian Churros.

Guasacaca return with their Venezuelan Arepas, Smokoloko with it is famous smoked meat sandwiches and London’s longest running Mexican restaurant – Café Pacifico will also be back serving up tacos.

Cutty Sark Gardens, Greenwich, Saturday July 8, 11am-8pm and Sunday, July 9 11am-6pm.

