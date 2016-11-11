Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We all know the worst part of being on a diet is going out for a meal.

You feel guilty before your wobbly bits even touch the seat as the chances of you breaking the rules is higher than the calorie count of a triple chocolate caramel brownie.

But you’re also tired from the endless vegetable chopping and want the decadence of someone else steaming your broccoli for just one night.

I had warned Chai Ki beforehand of our low-carb and sugar requirements and was delighted to find they had thoughtfully marked a menu for us with dishes that may suit our needs.

Many of the recommendations, such as the duck porridge, still had to be given short shrift though as they also contained carb-laden wheat.

Another stumbling block was much of the preparation for Indian food is done hours in advance and many sauces had sugar or fruit in them, limiting our ability to customise.

But thanks to our newly forged discipline we were not deterred and neither was our waiter, patiently answering our many questions and helping us select a varied meat-based feast from the main and Toddy Shop Bar menus.

They offer a plethora of protein-heavy options and we started with the delicately flavoured Gurkhali chicken wings (£8.20) made with roasted cumin, Nepalese Szechwan peppers and smoke garlic that gave more than a hint of heat.

The advantage of our predicament was it forced us to consider dishes we would normally overlook such as the Dum Ka Gosht (£16.80) – a slow-cooked Welsh lamb shoulder with saffron and achar that had quite a kick courtesy of Kashmiri and green chillies.

The Junglee Mali (£8.50), a tandoor cooked guinea fowl breast, was also out of our comfort zone but was a revelation and so good we ordered it twice, despite the inclusion of diet contraband, dry mango.

We wrote it off as a nod to the pudding we couldn’t even consider at and went home feeling smug, satisfied and saintly.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook