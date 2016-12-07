Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those seeking respite from the indulgent festive season can visit Chai Ki in Canary Wharf for a soul food Recovery Brunch.

Created by founder Rohit Chugh, highlights include Curry Leaf Turmeric Scrambled Eggs with vitamin packed kadi patta; and Full Nashta, an Eastern take on the Full English, with Aloo Tikki Hash and Masala Beans, made with his mum’s secret spice blend.

These dishes are available at the Crossrail Place restaurant weekday mornings as well as at the weekend.

Rohit said: “Our brunch and breakfast menus feature dishes with revitalizing powers of Indian herbs and spices to help our guests through the party season – from turmeric for antioxidants, to chilli for an endorphin hit to kick start you in the morning.”

On the weekends the brunch menu also features all-day dishes such as Winter Duck Ishtu, inspired by the Nasrani community from Kerala and featuring coconut, green chilli and roasted root vegetables.

For those wanting to blast away the cobwebs there is the option of Agni Fire Sauce and Green Chilli Chutney. Or if you need a little sweet with your spice order the Buttermilk Chaas Pancakes served with honey and maple syrup.

Chai Ki’s Reincarnation Bloody Mary offers some hair of dog as do an array of Bellinis, from Strawberry Chai to Peach Almond. Give alcohol a swerve by opting for juice blends include papaya and cantaloupe or carrot and turmeric.

The Recovery Brunch Menu is available on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm and prices range from £6.50 for the buttermilk pancakes to £11.50 for the Full Nashta.

The Breakfast Menu is available on Monday to Friday 7am to 10.30am.

Reservations on 020 7408 7630 or info@chai-ki.com

