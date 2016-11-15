Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Amazon is going toe-to-toe with Deliveroo and Just Eat by expanding its restaurant delivery service in the capital.

Prime members in Canary Wharf and the Isle of Dogs can now join their neighbours in the City, Bow and Whitechapel receiving food from a number of east London outlets including Bengal Quay, Byblos Harbour, Le Secret Des Rotisseurs and Memsaheb on Thames, part of an expanded network of providers.

Head of Amazon Restaurants Al Wilkinson said: “London offers some of the best cuisine from around the world, and from today even more Prime customers can get food quickly delivered to the door in under an hour.

“Our team have picked a selection of quality local restaurants and with this expansion we’re helping more small businesses start offering home delivery.”

Prime members can download the Prime Now app and enter their postcode to see if restaurant delivery is available.

Customers can view participating restaurants, browse menus, place orders and track the status of their delivery in real time.

It comes at a time when the restaurant food delivery business is hotting up with Deliveroo , started by a former Canary Wharf banker, having received a multi-million-pound investment, Just Eat looking to upgrade their offer to stay competitive and Uber entering the market too .