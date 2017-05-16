Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Doubletree By Hilton London Docklands Riverside is not a hotel overly troubled by the conservation of words, as evidenced by the recent launch of its snappily named Anna De Codorniu Terrace On The Thames.

Aimed at tempting Canary Wharf workers across the river (the ferry ride to the hotel is free if you’ve made a reservation and have been able to explain to anyone where you're going), the latest gloss on Columbia Wharf’s outdoor space promises “the buzz of Barcelona” thanks to its eponymous cava partnership.

Drenched comprehensively in fizz, the bar serves white, rose and red expressions as well as an alcohol-free Codorniu Zero for those extending Dry January well beyond breaking point and a selection of sangrias to share, mostly containing the baseline cava.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

To go alongside, a relatively staid selection of tapas (chorizo, jamon, fried fish) has been created, aimed in part at snaring the brunch bunch – there’s a £15 bottomless option for two hours of unlimited Anna Blanc De Blancs from 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.

For those still standing the sangria saver kicks in at 3pm when guests can share three tapas dishes with two glasses of the demi-cocktails for £21.

Although the terrace loses the sun in the afternoon it remains one of the best places for a glass of wine or two overlooking Canary Wharf.

The distance, physical and mental, created by the Thames is just right for a breath of fresh air from the pressures and intensity of the estate. It's an option until September.

Bookings can be made via terrace@hilton.com or by calling 020 7064 4515.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook