A new head chef has been welcomed at One Canada Square .

The Canary Wharf restaurant and bar, run by ETM Group, has appointment Rafael Liuth to oversea the kitchen.

The chef has 10 years of experience in the industry and has been promoted from his role as Senior Sous chef at ETM’s Chiswell Street Dining Rooms.

The Italian native began his career in some of Italy’s best hotels, before moving to Milan as chef de partie at Sadler Restaurant and then on to roles at Clarke’s Restaurant in Kensington, Sketch in Mayfair and Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s.

Operations director of ETM Group James Lyon-Shaw said the firm was delighted to reward Rafael for his hard work.

“With his extensive experience and wealth of knowledge, we are very confident that he will deliver the high standard of food that One Canada Square has become synonymous with.”

He replaces Ross Bott who joined the 100-seater restaurant in April and left September to work at Benares Restaurant in Berkley Square.

