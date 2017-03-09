Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’ll be honest.

When we heard it was British Pie Week we thought ‘So what? People in Canary Wharf don’t care about pies.'

Especially when the weather is finally turning warmer and we are all dreaming of sipping Pimms on the terraces in Park Pavillion.

But then we heard Smollensky’s had hopped on board the pastry bandwagon and released a trio of limited edition pies.

And we had to admit they look and sound pretty, pretty good.

The Steak Ale & Portobello Mushroom Pie comes with with mashed potato, baby spinach and veal jus (fancy).

The Beetroot & Goats Cheese Open Pie is served with mixed salad leaves and an orange ginger dressing (zingy).

Lastly the Chicken, Gammon & Leek Pie comes with mashed potato and roasted garlic and parsley liquor (intriguing).

£12.50, available all day until Sunday, March 12.

