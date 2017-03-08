Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you reached peak annoyance by Wednesday?

If you need something to get you over the three days before the weekend then British Pie Week is here to lend a helping hand- full of pies.

But the effort of leaving the office or your sofa to go food shopping for dinner can sometimes just feel too much.

So we’ll let you in on our lazy pie hack.

Renowned shop Goddards at Greenwich has been serving up hot pie and mash since 1890. But if you don’t fancy the journey across the river to King William Walk they also offer delivery.

Order 10 of their lamb and rosemary pies , made with fresh rosemary, onions and redcurrant sauce and they will be baked to order and delivered in insulated boxes with ice packs to keep them fresh.

All you have to do is heat up your oven and wait, wineglass in hand, until they are delivered to your door.

They also offer personalised pastry messages on top of gigantic 1.7kg pies, so you can invite some similarly beleaguered friends over for a pie party.

Or have an extremely glutenous feast for one.

Order by 7am on Monday for Wednesday delivery. Order by 7am Wednesday for Friday delivery.

£29.50 for 10 250g pies.

