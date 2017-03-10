Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's Friday, March 10. It's still British Pie Week and this is the last day most workers on the estate will have to cram a tasty, pastry-covered treat in their mouths and feel in any way part of something bigger.

So at One Canada Square it's pie day. Actually every day is.

The restaurant is the only one we know in Canary Wharf to offer a changing daily pie.

Those venturing to the ground floor of the building formerly known as the tallest in Europe can look forward to a sheepish treat.

Its slow-roast shoulder of Sussex lamb pie with kale and Carroll’s heritage potatoes on the side comes in at a chunky £17.

But best of all, it's a dish you can consume, safe in the knowledge that somebody else has done the hard yards with the pin.

Why's that important? It flies in the face of the marketing gimmick designed to promote ready-rolled-pastry .

Take that Jus-Rol; your reign is coming to an end for another 12 months and we're already finding ways to subvert your influence.

Quiche at the weekend anyone?

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook