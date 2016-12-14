Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Big Easy obviously knows all Canary Wharf workers want for Christmas is booze.

It has launched a Warm Winter Tipple menu that’s only available on the wraparound terrace of its Crossrail Place restaurant.

Choose from a trio of mulled drinks. The cider (£8) is infused with honey, pink grapefruit, sloe gin, and cloves and comes topped with a star anise (whether this will be followed by three wise men, we cannot say). Or you could try the sherry or wine varieties, topped with a dehydrated orange wheel.

The Big Easy Hot Buttered Rum (£8.90) sounds like something Harry would sip at a Hogwarts reunion. Ron would have the Hennessy Cognac laced Ginger Hot Toddy (obvs) and Hermione the Hard Coffee made with Sacred Spice Vermouth.

Of course the menu wouldn’t be complete without some boozy hot chocolate. The Big Easy (£8) variety comes with cream, malt, a pinch of salt, Woodford Reserve, grated chocolate and an “abundance of marshmallows” (similar in number to an extravaganza of elves we believe).

Or warm your throat with the Texan Hot Chocolate flavoured with whiskey, or the Mexican Spiced Mocha with tequila.

If you’re not imbibing liquor you can still partake with a choice of two booze-free hot chocolates, a hot apple juice and a spiced cranberry drink.

You might be in need of something to soak up all that alcohol and the restaurant is also laying on Christmas specials such as Pit Smoked Turkey with cornbread stuffing, Big Easy apple and cranberry chutney, Bar.B.Q Pit-Smoked beans and slaw (£16.50) and a Cinnamon cranberry pie with Christmas pudding ice cream (£6.90) created in partnership with American bakery Outsider Tart.

The festive menus are available every day until the new year.

To really make your wish come true, the Unlimited Boozy Brunch has also been extended to run 11am to 4pm every day from December 26 to January 2 and costs £29.50 per person, including two hours of unlimited prosecco, Big Easy Brew, frozen Bacardi Mojitos or House Wine.

