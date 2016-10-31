Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Sausage Week has begun (October 31-November 6) and Bonfire Night is just around the corner.

We Brits love our bangers whether they be served up with mash at a cosy pub, munched in a roll by the bonfire or cooked at home with beans and chips.

We round-up where to get the best varieties in Canary Wharf and beyond.

TRADITIONAL

Boisdale , Cabot Place

Smoked artisan sausages with mashed potatoes and red wine, £9.95, available on the bar, grill and terrace menu

Davy’s at Canary Wharf, Fisherman’s Walk

Davy’s bangers and mash with Madeira gravy and homemade onion rings, £12.50

Gaucho, Westferry Circus

Choose from a selection of homemade sausages as a starter: chicken and cumin, pork and Jamón serrano, lamb and mint, beef and cranberry, Spanish chorizo pincho or Argentine chorizo, four sausages £19.95, five sausages £24.95, six sausages £29.25

The Henry Addington, Mackenzie Walk

Visit the Sausage and Chop House and peruse the dedicated sausage menu which has varieties such as venison and red wine, lamb and sujuk (a dry, spicy beef sausage) and wild boar and apple. They all come served with mashed potato, gravy and homemade onion rings

EXOTIC

Amerigo Vespucci, Cabot Square

Spicy Italian sausage, served with braised lentils and shavings of Parmesan cheese, £7.25

Iberica Canary Wharf, Cabot Square

Duo of chorizos, spicy and smoked, £4.50

DIY

The Ginger Pig, sold in Borough Market and Lauriston Road in Hackney

This company has been going for more than 20 years and has gone from owning three Tamworth pigs to farming 3,000 acres of North Yorkshire moorland. The core range is traditional, Cumberland, Old Spot, pork and black pepper, Toulouse and garlic Toulouse, merguez and cooking chorizo and they also have seasonal specialities.

The Butchery Ltd, Bermondsey

Australian- born butcher Nathan Mills sources his pork from small farmers who specialise in native breeds and makes his sausages using fresh herbs, organic spices and natural casings.

More information on British Sausage Week here

