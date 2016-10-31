British Sausage Week has begun (October 31-November 6) and Bonfire Night is just around the corner.
We Brits love our bangers whether they be served up with mash at a cosy pub, munched in a roll by the bonfire or cooked at home with beans and chips.
We round-up where to get the best varieties in Canary Wharf and beyond.
TRADITIONAL
Boisdale , Cabot Place
Smoked artisan sausages with mashed potatoes and red wine, £9.95, available on the bar, grill and terrace menu
Davy’s at Canary Wharf, Fisherman’s Walk
Davy’s bangers and mash with Madeira gravy and homemade onion rings, £12.50
Gaucho, Westferry Circus
Choose from a selection of homemade sausages as a starter: chicken and cumin, pork and Jamón serrano, lamb and mint, beef and cranberry, Spanish chorizo pincho or Argentine chorizo, four sausages £19.95, five sausages £24.95, six sausages £29.25
The Henry Addington, Mackenzie Walk
Visit the Sausage and Chop House and peruse the dedicated sausage menu which has varieties such as venison and red wine, lamb and sujuk (a dry, spicy beef sausage) and wild boar and apple. They all come served with mashed potato, gravy and homemade onion rings
EXOTIC
Amerigo Vespucci, Cabot Square
Spicy Italian sausage, served with braised lentils and shavings of Parmesan cheese, £7.25
Iberica Canary Wharf, Cabot Square
Duo of chorizos, spicy and smoked, £4.50
DIY
The Ginger Pig, sold in Borough Market and Lauriston Road in Hackney
This company has been going for more than 20 years and has gone from owning three Tamworth pigs to farming 3,000 acres of North Yorkshire moorland. The core range is traditional, Cumberland, Old Spot, pork and black pepper, Toulouse and garlic Toulouse, merguez and cooking chorizo and they also have seasonal specialities.
The Butchery Ltd, Bermondsey
Australian- born butcher Nathan Mills sources his pork from small farmers who specialise in native breeds and makes his sausages using fresh herbs, organic spices and natural casings.
More information on British Sausage Week here
