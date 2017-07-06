Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wimbledon really is a game of two sides.

Not the opponents facing off over the net, but between the players and the spectators.

On court, the players are athletic gods, flying across the court to showcase the power of physiques honed through hours of strenuous exercise and careful eating.

On the sidelines, real and virtual, are the spectators, raising their arms only to indulge in another mouthful of strawberries drowning in cream and copious amounts of Pimm’s, gin and ice cream.

So whether you are watching on the Canary Wharf Summer Screens, your phone or in a bar, here are nine of the best Wimbledon themed treats around.

1) The Grandstand Bar

Canada Square Park

A summer pop-up with prime views of the Summer Screens, it will be serving up the Wimbledon-themed Greedy Goat ice cream and various drinks.

They include Pravha by Staropramen, fruity soft drinks by Zeo, selected wine and spirits and Pimm’s which can be sipped on the 250m decked terrace.

It will be open until July 16, Monday- Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday and Friday 10am-11pm, Saturday 11am-11pm and Sunday 11am-9pm.

Also available for private hire. Email bookings@grandstandbar.co.uk

2) Paul

Cabot Place, Jubilee Place

The French artisan bakery and patisserie is getting into the sporting spirit, serving up two decadent treats that pack a sugar hit.

The Tennis Choux (£3.95) is made with fresh strawberries and crème patisserie sandwiched between a choux pastry bun and dusted with icing sugar.

Those who prefer some zing can reach for the Tennis Ball Tartlet (£2.95), a sweet shortcrust pastry case filled with lemon cream.

Both are available to eat-in or takeaway until July 16.

3) The Parlour, The Pagination, The Bothy

Park Pavilion, Cabot Square, Hertsmere Road

Alcohol makes everything better doesn’t it?

Limited edition cocktail Strawberries And Crème (£8.50) will be served at all Drake And Morgan’s venues.

Inspired by the event’s signature afternoon snack, it will combine Tanqueray gin, crème de fraise, lemon juice, egg white and fresh strawberries.

Available until July 17.

4) Shake Shack

Park Pavilion

Right next to the Summer Screen, the burger chain said it was showing its support for Andy Murray with its Strawberry And Cream Frozen Custard (from £3.75).

Made fresh each day it can be bought as a shake, in a cup or cone or as a concrete dessert with ingredients such as caramel sauce and chocolate chunks mixed in for a new twist on the classic.

Available throughout July.

5) Lola’s Cupcakes

Canada Place

Hit the mark with this selection of tennis cupcakes (£3.15 each) from the bakery chain.

Be as picky as Andy Murray when it comes to choosing the perfect ball design, munch on a turf inspired cake, or go all out with the strawberry champagne cupcake.

It is a vanilla sponge filled and decorated with strawberry compote and topped with strawberry champagne buttercream, a strawberry and sugar pearls.

6) Tom’s Kitchen

Westferry Circus

The obsession with the red fruit continues at Tom Aiken’s restaurant.

It will be serving up a tennis ball dessert (£10) made with strawberry panna cotta, fresh strawberries, chantilly cream, meringue, and strawberry foam.

Available until July 16.

7) Waitrose

Canada Place

For those who prefer to keep it simple, a punnet of strawberries from the supermarket is now a third off (£2 for 400g).

Picnickers can add a pot of Waitrose extra thick Jersey double cream (£1.69) for dipping.

A pack of ditsy floral napkins (£1.50 for 20) may come in handy for lap protection.

8) Godiva

Jubilee Place

A more indulgent but equally outdoor friendly version of the fruit are these chocolate covered treats.

Encased in dark, milk and white shells they come served in a paper cone (£10 for six) for easy transportation to a chosen sunny spot.

9) POPS

Available to order via Ocado

The maker of premium iced lollies for adults has launched the first ever Pimm’s popsicle (£5.99 , 3 x 80)

Created in partnership with the alcohol brand, it contains the classic Pimm’S No.1 serve with lemonade and real fruit, and comes in at 32 calories and 4.3% ABV per serve.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook