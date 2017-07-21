Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taste of America s about to arrive in Canary Wharf when the Nashville Meets London free music festival arrives.

If all that country music leaves you with a yearning for the flavours of Tennessee, Carolina, Texas, and New York help is at hand.

Canary Wharf has a great serving of restaurants bursting with dishes inspired by food from across the pond.

From burgers, to steaks, ribs to cheesecakes, here is a guide for where to dine American style.

1) Big Easy

Crossrail Place

Southern flavours rule at this American barbecue inspired restaurant, where New Yorker Orelle Young presides over the grill.

Smokey flavours of Texas beef cooked over hickory wood and mesquite, sits alongside St Louis pork ribs, spicy deep fried Voodoo shrimp, Kansas dry rubbed meat, juicy fresh lobster and smoked brisket chilli on the menu.

The drinks menu boasts potent Jack Daniels laced beverages such as the Colonel Parker x-rated shake and Lynchberg lemonade.

While desserts include fresh waffles and a Smores fondue with Graham Crackers.

Pop that top button and dine surrounded by lots of moody, dark wood while listening to live Blues.

2) The Breakfast Club

Crossrail Place

Start the day in style with a big plate of pancakes smothered in maple syrup.

The All American (£11.75) is a hefty stack served with eggs, sausage, home-style potatoes and streaky bacon.

Or get All Shook up with the Elvis Waffle (£8.50) topped with caramelised banana, Greek yoghurt, peanut butter and male syrup.

A nap may be in order after this feast.

3) Shake Shack

Park Pavilion

Born in the USA, this burger chain arrived in Canary Wharf in early 2017 eager to offer ex-pats the taste of home and introduce Brits to its mix of flavours.

Burgers are true American style with a secret ShakeSauce but are formed from Angus beef and sit alongside crinkle cut fries smothered in classic yellow America cheese.

Drinks include a root beer float and fresh brewed iced tea while desserts offer the chance to design a concrete using frozen custard flavours such as mud pie and add-ins like chocolate covered pretzels.

Service is swift and generally with a sunny smile.

4) Byron Hamburgers

Cabot Place East

Serves up proper hamburgers with a mix of American and British flavours.

This summer it is celebrating its 10th birthday by bringing back classics such as the Uncle Sam with American cheese, sliced pickle, French’s American mustard and ketchup.

Or for a more southern feel opt for the Make It Buffalo chicken burger with a coating of spicy sauce.

And of course there’s the option to double it up or have a snack of Nachos or Buffalo chicken wings on the side.

Top it off with a slice of Oreo cheesecake or Reese’s freakshake.

Worth wrestling a rampant bull for.

5) GBK

Jubilee Place

Made with British beef but comes in varieties inspired by America such as The Taxidriver with Cajun relish and The Don, with American cheese, Gorgonzola, bacconnaise, onion jam, mayo, rocket and pickled onions.

The Big Mouth Special gives the option add an extra 6oz patty and which exhibits the American love for unusual mingles with its beer cheese, bacon monster crunch, smoked chilli mayo and beef ketchup.

There might be a sprig or two of salad in there as well.

If that’s not enough add Bourbon glazed mushrooms or onion rings and accompany by a peanut butter milkshake.

Then it’s time to run to Tennessee on the treadmill.

6) Smollensky’s

Reuters Plaza

An American steak house where you can get a choice of cuts such as the fit-for-a-cowboy 17oz T bone and the 8oz flat iron with skin on fries, garlic butter and watercress.

BBQ ribs, Cajun spiced chicken and blackened salmon also grace the menu.

Indulgence options include peanut butter cheesecake, cinnamon doughnuts and a classic Banoffee Pie made with caramel, whipped cream, bananas and chocolate sauce.

Bring out the stars and stripes.

7) Starbucks

Cabot Place, Jubilee Place, Canada Place

One of the biggest imports from across the pond – it doesn’t get much more American than this.

Go basic with an Americano for New York swiftness, soak up some LA-style fruitiness with the Iced Shaken Mango Black Tea Lemonade, or start the day with a yee-ha by ordering a Cold Brew With Vanilla Sweet Cream. Slow-steeped for 20 hours with no heat, just before serving the coffee is mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with a float of house-made vanilla sweet cream.

No wonder the Americans are so upbeat.

8) Wildwood

Jubilee Place

Not an American company but with plenty of inspiration from across the pond. Expect meatball and sharing platter starters, and mains including a Philly steak and cheese sandwich and rack of baby back ribs.

The pizzas are wood-fired and come in classic, calzone or super size giganti with toppings like mushrooms, red chilli, smoked ham and sausage.

For dessert the sundae rules with banoffee, lemon meringue, chocolate honeycomb fudge cake and hot waffle with berries among the options.

This probably calls for stretchy pants to be worn.

9) Manhattan Grill

Hertsmere Road, West India Quay

Technically just over the water from Canary Wharf, it’s worth the extra steps as it serves up USDA prime cuts from Creekstone Farms in Kansas.

The premium Black Angus steers are grain fed for 150 days and wet-aged for 28 before being served up as cuts including a 16 oz Rib Eye Bone In.

There is also a pork T-bone, chuck steak burger, spatchcock chicken and seabass fillet to choose from.

Mac ‘n’ cheese and creamed spinach come on the side while desserts such as a black cherry chocolate posset and signature Manhattan cheesecake are on offer.

That’s quite a spread.

