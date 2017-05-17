Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

They say it's who you are with rather than where you go.

But if the person you are trying to impress doesn't like where you go the road to romance might hit a bump.

So to help those on a quest to happy ever after we have put together a guide to the best restaurant in Canary Wharf for a date.

Witty banter and goodnight kisses sold separately.

Canary Wharf

1) Roka

Canada Place

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Delicate and fresh oriental food such as sashimi presented on a bed of ice and Korean spiced lamb should leave diners feeling spoilt without requiring an elasticated waistband. Coupled with breathtaking presentation this is a venue made to mark special occasions. The terrace offers a leafy oasis high above Canada Square with sofas ideal for cosying up (serving those on an intimate evening well) or simply some fresh air for those who need to escape. Expect swift and unobtrusive service, allowing delivering privacy and discretion. That comes at a price though, with a £66 seasonal tasting menu on offer.

rokarestaurant.com

2) Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

Cabot Place

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Expect a lively atmosphere with plenty of conversation, laughter and live music on most nights.

The modern British a la carte menu contains lusty classics such as oysters, Szechuan pepper and chilli squid, Newhaven wild seabass and Aberdeenshire steaks. Evenings are typically well-oiled with hundreds of whiskies to warm guests’ cockles as well as fine wines, Champagnes and cocktails. Diners can choose to be serenaded by stars such as Jools Holland and Mica Paris or acts with a vintage feel such as Si Cranstoun.

There’s also a terrace for smoking cigars, watching the sun go down over the fountain in Cabot Square and breathing in the heart of the Wharf. Expect to pay between £13.50 and £35 for a main.

boisdale.co.uk

3) Iberica

North Colonnade

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

This might appear as a simple tapas joint, but don’t be fooled. The owner of the micro chain has a Michelin star pedigree in Spain and its branches go over and above standard offerings.

Expect unusual flavour combinations such as strawberry and beetroot salad, chicken wings in Canarian mojo sauce, octopus a la gallega and caramelised Spanish rice pudding.

The wine list is extensive and almost exclusively Spanish with some premium vintages available by the glass. There’s also a choice of cocktails, Cava, sherries, sangria, beer and Vermouths to help keep the conversation flowing. Expect to pay £4.50-£12 for tapas dishes.

ibericarestaurants.com

4) Quadrato

Westferry Circus

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Elegant and refined decor in soft shades of brown and gold reflects the classic menu. Expect starters such as cured Scottish salmon with picked vegetables and yoghurt, mains of wild sea bass and organic duck breast and desserts of mascarpone mousse with coffee gel and biscuit crumble.

Situated away from the main hustle and bustle of the estate, the room height French windows bring plenty of flattering daylight and offer views of the wildlife outside. The calm atmosphere is conducive to dating or celebrations where you want to be able to really look at and listen to the person you are with. Expect to pay £19-£32 for a main.

canaryriversideplaza.com

5) Gaucho

Westferry Circus

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Power players love this stylish restaurant with its commanding views of the Thames and striking black and white decor. The Argentine cooking is done from an open kitchen adding drama to the atmosphere. The a la carte menu offers dishes including chopped chicken livers on toasted sourdough and braised beef rack ribs to start. But the main reason to come here is for the steak which comes in a choice of eight varieties with a choice of marinades, sauces and garnishes. Not ideal for entertaining vegetarians. Expect to pay £20.45-£60.40 for steak.

gauchorestaurants.com

6) Plateau

Canada Place

(Photo: Getty Images Europe)

A spacious, sophisticated affair, this restaurant has vies over Canada Square and a head chef trained by Pierre Koffman.

Expect a classic French menu with seasonal ingredients, contemporary touches and silky smooth service. Prices for a la carte mains are £16.50-64.

plateau-restaurant.co.uk

Further afield

7) Peninsula Restaurant

North Greenwich

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

This intimate restaurant is nestled in a corner of InterContinental London – The O2 with plush, velvety furniture and views over the water towards Canary Wharf.

The menu boasts classic flavours, such as cod and shorthorn beef , with a twist and beautiful presentation that should spark conversation.

Dinners who need an extra boost should opt for the tasting menu (£72pp) with pairing wines (£60pp) and let assistant manager and sommelier Ucha Jalaghania charn them with his knowledge and twinkling smile.

peninsula-restaurant.com

8) Bokan

South Quay

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

This 37th-39th floors of the Novotel offer commanding views as the highest place to dine in Docklands. Under head chef Aurelie Altemaire the vibe is a relaxed blend of leather and wood with highly refined comfort food to match – steaks and burgers. Go for the views, stay for the cocktails and ignore the sluggish service. Pay up to £39 for a main.

bokanlondon.co.uk

9) The Gun

Blackwall

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

This high-end gastropub on the Thames has lost none of its spunk since being taken over by Fullers, with chef Rob Hunter continuing to cook up a storm. It feels worlds away from Canary Wharf despite being walking distance. Expect to pay £25 for a main.

thegundocklands.com

