Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lazy London weekends are all about maximum pleasure for minimum effort.

And so the popularity of bottomless meals has spread across Canary Wharf and Docklands.

Whether it is endless amounts of food or drink required here are nine of the best options.

1) Gaucho

Westferry Circus

Expect a soundtrack of cool beats, melodic tunes and bass-heavy rhythms while feasting on the Electro Brunch menu.

It includes endless amounts of French toast, banana pancakes, steak and eggs, chivito sandwich and more.

Drinks include a Gaucho Bloody Mary, Aperol Spritz, Pilsner, sparkling Domaine Chandon wine and juices. Disappointingly these have to be consumed consecutively. No double-parking.

All dishes and beverages over a two-hour slot are included within the £49.95pp price. The clock starts ticking when you sit down.

Saturdays, 11am-4pm

2) Roka

Park Pavilion

The Koten Brunch begins with a Bellini, Bloody Mary, green tea or passion fruit iced tea on arrival.

There is then a choice of starters off the counter, a main such as the salmon fillet teriyaki or cedar roast baby chicken, and a dessert platter for the table.

Bottomless drinks included in the £49 price are white or red wine by Le Anfore.

Or you can choose to add on cocktails, wines, sakes and fruit and herb-infused shochu as a bolt-on deal.

Saturdays 11.30am-3.30pm, Sundays and Bank Holidays 11.30am-8pm

3) The Breakfast Club

Crossrail Place

Dr Kluger has prescribed unlimited Prosecco, Bucks Fizz and beer at his two-hour Boozy Brunch Breakfast Club costing £39.

Soak them up with dishes such The All American with pancakes, eggs, sausage, home-style potatoes, streaky bacon and maple syrup .

If all of that isn’t enough then try the Hangover Heaven Tonics, Breakfast Cocktails or classic Kluger Bomb, priced between £4-£6.

Saturdays and Sundays, noon-5pm.

4) Big Easy

Crossrail Place

Get two hours of unlimited Big Easy brew, Prosecco or house wine for £29.50.

Then either go all out with limitless barbecue option – The Big Pig Gig – choosing from North Carolina chopped pork, pit-smoked Bar.B.Q chicken and St Louis pork ribs, slaw, pit-smoked beans, fries and fresh baked cornbread.

Or opt for the Lobster Fest – a whole fresh crustacean, lobster roll or lobster mac’n’cheese served with fries and house salad.

It also serves up dishes such as fried chicken and waffles (£10.50), French toast waffles (£7.50) and BBQ Fritatta (£9.50).

Saturdays and Sundays 9am-5pm.

5) Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

Cabot Place

Offers up two unlimited offers – the Bottomless Sunday Brunch and Soul Fridays with unlimited Prosecco.

The former costs £15 for two hours of unlimited fizz accompanied by menu items from £6.95.

The latter offers free flowing Prosecco for £15 two hours while listening to the jazz performances and dining in the second floor restaurant.

Sundays 11am-2pm until September 3 and Fridays from 6pm until August 31.

6) Plateau

Canada Place

(Image: Handout)

Get two courses for £25 or three for £30 and add £15 for an unlimited Prosecco or unlimited non-alcoholic cocktails.

The changing menu includes dishes such as Eggs Benedict or Florentine, Ham Hock Terrine, Flat Iron Steak Frites, Wild Shetland Mussels and Toffee Banana Cake.

Saturdays 11.30am-3.30pm.

7) Kinkao

St Davids Square, Isle of Dogs

(Image: The Wharf)

The All You Can Eat Buffet includes an endless supply of Thai food for £16.50 per adult and £8.25 for children under 12.

Expect a changing array of up to three seafood dishes, three chicken dishes, two beef dishes, two lamb dishes and at least three vegetarian options.

Fresh fruit, a salad bar and a selection of desserts and cakes are also available.

Maximum dining time is two hours.

Sundays, noon-4pm

8) Bokan

Marsh Wall, Isle Of Dogs

Offers a Bottomless Brunch featuring two hours of unlimited Prosecco and a seasonal three-course menu for £49.

Starters include tiger prawn tempura and sea bream and smoked salmon tartare, mains feature an English beef skirt with roast potatoes or seared cod and desserts of homemade Nutella on a whipped marscarpone waffle.

They are served up on Floor 37 of the Novotel offering views over Canary Wharf and the City. Live jazz starts at 4pm.

Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays noon-4pm (last orders 2pm).

9) Anna De Codorníu Terrace On The Thames

Doubletree By Hilton London Docklands Riverside, Rotherhithe

(Image: Publicity Picture)

The Barcelona Bottomless Brunch starts at £15 and includes Spanish style piquant pintxos and up to two hours of Anna Blanc De Blancs Cava.

Saturdays and Sundays 11am–2.30pm.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook