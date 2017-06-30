Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sometimes at the end of a long day all that’s needed is a nice pint, plate of chips and a study chair to sit on.

To make it even esier to sidestep the frills and flourishes of trendy bars and fancy cocktails joints we have put together a handy guide.

Here are eight local pubs in Canary Wharf and east London that stick to tradition.

Canary Wharf

1) Henry Addington

Mackenzie Walk

In the bustling heart of the estate with a popular outdoor terrace, it has leather chairs inside and nine hand-pulls and serves seasonal and regional real ales as well as the owners Nicholson’s Pale Ale.

A traditional Sausage and Chop House, expect choices such as venison and red wine and wild boar alongside Barnsley lamb chops and a 14oz porterhouse steak.

2) The Tea Merchant

Fisherman’s Walk

Ignore the misnomer as this Fuller’s pub does indeed serve a changing variety of craft beers such as London Pride and Wild River, wines, spirits, cocktails, raw juices and Sipsmith’s gins infused in -house with fresh ingredients such as fruits and herbs. And yes, you can get a cuppa too.

The restaurant quality food includes pleasing dishes such as pan fried sea bream with a chorizo, herb and heritage tomato salsa and pistachio tiramisu- and this is reflected in the prices.

3) The Ledger Building

Hertsmere Road

Prettier than your average JD Wetherspoons, the terrace at the front features white columns and hanging baskets.

Inside you’ll find the usual offering of wallet-friendly booze such as Magners and Abbot ale and food such as peri peri roast half chicken, British steak and kidney pudding and knickerbocker glory sundaes.

4) Slug And Lettuce

South Colonnade

Expect a fairly rowdy crowd on most evenings, fuelled by the comprehensive, slightly cheaper than estate average drinks menu, which includes Champagne, a giant pornstar martini and 2 for 1 cocktails every day from 4-10pm.

5) The Fine Line

Fisherman’s Walk

Another Fuller’s pub, it serves craft beer, pale ales, IPA, wine and cocktails.

The food is cheaper than its sister venue and includes a pie of the week, scampi and chips and BBQ pulled pork bap.

Poplar

6) The Grapes

Narrow Street

Very much a traditional pub inside and out with a Victorian long bar and The Dickens Snug, where the author is said to have danced on the tables.

It prides itself on its ales but also has a pleasant dining area with a white linen service.

7) The Narrow

Narrow Street

This is Gordon Ramsay’s gastropub, so food that is elegant but not fussy takes the spotlight. Expect offerings such as Lake District bone marrow beef burger and vanilla panna cotta.

There are around seven draught and five bottled beers as well as cider, wines, cocktails and bubbly.

Docklands

8) The Gun

Coldharbour

Also a Fuller’s but renowned as a gastropub it serves the brands usual offering of craft beers and liquor but also has a comprehensive wine list including a The Sommelier recommends section and dessert wines.

This complements the la carte menu featuring choices such as oysters, Blackface lamb, Peterhead cod, roast Hampshire lamb rump and caramelised Pineapple and thyme crumble.

