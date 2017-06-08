Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barbecue's been a slow burner in the capital with a steady stream of openings.

But pop over to Big Easy in Canary Wharf and you'll get a feel for just how insatiable our cravings have become for the smoked stuff.

Here are the places you need to go for those juicy hunks of animal.

Canary Wharf

1. Big Easy

Crossrail Place, Canary Wharf

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

The undisputed king of BBQ on the Wharf is Big Easy at Crossrail Place .

Open seven days, this powerhouse of smoke, flesh and seafood has established itself as one of the most popular venues on the estate remaining packed through the weekend.

Its constant blizzard of offers and deals have made it a clear destination for Wharf workers and those willing to travel for its heady blend of craft beer, bourbon and slushie cocktails served on the side of guilty pleasures on the plate.

And those deals have been consistently on-point. Its latest Hit And Run lunchtime offer guarantees food on the table in 15 minutes and grants you a fifth meal free when four are booked together between 11.30am and 5pm.

The timing is a vital component in an area where people don’t like to hang about.

At £10 for a drink and a main or starter, it delivers rapid access to the likes of smoked brisket, pulled pork, pork rib via the Bar.B.Q Taste-O-Rama named with all the restraint you’d expect. There’s also a lobster roll and double bacon cheeseburger for those keen on the bread.

Top tip: Pay £2 more and get stuck into a banoffee pie, it's the sweetest way to go out.

2. Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

Cabot Square, Canary Wharf

This one’s for the planners – the kind of folk who like to kick back with the smooth sounds of Bob Marley, pour a generous shot of rum and relax in thoroughly organised fashion.

News has reached us that, come Monday, July 3, things will be lively up on the terrace at Boisdale Of Canary Wharf , kicked off with a party attended by the Jamaican High Commissioner.

The spirit and sound-soaked restaurant and bar has done a deal with the Jamaica Tourist Board to deliver a distinctly Caribbean flavour to its outdoor 130m space .

Drinks sponsors Appleton Estate Rum and Red Stripe will lubricate Canary Wharf’s workers sufficiently to wind and grind to the live music.

For those concerned more with their stomachs, there will be an all-day jerk BBQ as well as cocktails to wash it all down with. The terrace will run until August 31 with bookings via 020 7715 5818.

Central and east

3. Bodean’s BBQ

Tower Hill, Old Street

Kansas City native Andre Blais aims to bring the taste, style and soul of his beloved hometown’s barbecue to the UK .

Expect starters such as the Memphis style pulled pork nachos, deli sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, BBQ ribs, chicken and pulled pork, chargrilled steaks and the infamous burnt ends - the end pieces sliced off of the briskets. Just like Mama used to incinerate. £4.50-£24.95.

4. Texas Joe’s Slow Smoked Meats

Snowsfields, Bermondsey

Born in the Lone Star State Joe Walters started out making jerky and sauce and won funding on Dragon’s Den from Dragon Peter Jones.

He decided to go it alone and his restaurant serves a small menu of brisket, short rib, pork, mutton and sandwiches.

Sides include bone marrow, brisket nachos and bacon wrapped stuffed jalepenos. Dragon flames not included. £4-£14.

5. Barbecoa

New Change Passage, One New Change

No American behind this one- it’s the brainchild of our own Jamie Oliver - and it shows with tandoor, wood-fired, robata, Argentine and pitsmoker ovens and grills all used.

Starters include sea bass and scallop ceviche and goats’s curd and mains such as lamb chop are jazzed up with pistachio and mint.

Even the St Louis Ribs come with a peach BBQ sauce. Will it be pukka though? £9-36.

6. Red’s True BBQ

Great Eastern Street, Shoreditc h

Lists itself on Facebook as a religious centre and invites diners to “come forth to the church of true barbecue”.

The menu celebrates the regional varieties and offers up quirks such as salted candied bacon, Gressingham smoked pulled duck with Devil-Wing-Hoisin sauce, a Texas Caviar Bean and Halloumi Salad and The Doughnut Burger. Waistlines beware. £4.95-22.50.

7. Porky’s BBQ

Boxpark and Bankside

It’s a Memphis thing at this pork-heavy eatery run by English owners Joy and Simon.

Expect plenty of pig meat from the smoker and the rest of the menu to keep it simple with dishes like Cajun spiced calamari, smoked turkey club and a Big Ben burger with two patties, cheese, bacon, onion rings and fried egg. £3-19.

8. Cottons

Shoreditch

And here's the one you've been waiting for – get free jerk BBQ at Cottons from noon when it opens up on Monday, June 19.

Check for #jerkmadness plugs on Twitter for more details.