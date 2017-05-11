Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The number of gyms in Canary Wharf are a testament to workers’ constant drive to improve and conquer.

And the number of fit food outlets has gradually grown as a result.

Here are seven places to find a healthy meal, created for those who like to feel the burn.

1) Crussh

Founded in 1998, the Canary Wharf shop front declares it a Mecca for fit food and raw juice.

Inside is a line-up of hot and cold food and drink.

Super salad boxes include the low carb protein boost box with smoked salmon, marinated chicken, hardboiled egg, chia seeds, avocado and baby spinach (£6.80).

Tosties are made with sourdough spelt bread and wraps are packed with ingredients such as alfalfa sprouts, hummus and roasted quash and there is a changing menu of hot dishes such as green Thai curry (£4.95).

There is a separate juice and smoothie bar for those on the go and the option of an almond milk coffee.

The food is all labelled to indicate vegetarian or gluten free and its calorie count.

It also offers next day delivery to the office or home when ordering at least £30 of food online before 4pm.

Cabot Place and Jubilee Place, weekdays 7am-8pm, Saturdays, 10am-7pm, Sundays, 10am-6pm

2) Pure

While most Londoners are still a-bed these guys are already at work, prepping pastries, smoothies and coffee from 5.15pm- so its customers don’t have to.

As a result it has a comprehensive breakfast offering.

Scrambled egg pots are dished up from 7am with toppings such as goats cheese, avocado, bacon, mushrooms, beans and smoked salmon (£4.50).

There are three choices of toasted wrap, 12 of porridge, three of ban muesli, six of bircher and yoghurts, eight of bagels and four croissant varieties.

Lunch offers a choice of hot boxes (£6.50) such as sweet potato gobi and high protein chilli, lentil bolognese, chicken noodle soup and charred vegetable frittata.

Snackers can grab a deli pots of vegetables, fruit, nuts or indulge their sweet tooth with an avocado chocolate mousse (£2.75) or chai seed pudding.

Smoothies come ready made and coffee is ethically sourced.

Options for vegetarians and gluten free eaters are among the labelling but no calorie count. The full nutritional break-down can be found online however.

Staff end their day by mixing oats to soak overnight.

Cabot Place, weekdays 7am-8pm, Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday noon to 6pm.

3) Chop’d

Prides itself on using seasonal, locally produced ingredients and not following food fads.

Breakfast buyers can get freshly steamed eggs (£1.95) with a choice of mainly protein-based toppings before 10.30am.

One of it’s main draws is the salad bar where customers can fill a bowl with any combination of ingredients.

But for those needing to know exactly how many calories or carbs they are consuming the website had a nutritional calculator to help build the healthiest meal to suit individual tastes.

Payment it taken online and food can be picked up from the Canary Wharf outlet.

It also offers ready made salads, such as Chop’d classic cob (£5.75) and hot options like macaroni cheese (£5.25), chicken katsu (£5.85), prawn laksa (£5.90) and warm salads.

The colourful snack pots offer a mix of vegetables and treats include walnut sourdough (£1) and fruit salad £1.5).

Helpfully lists allergens, calories, and nutritional content by each product.

Canada Place, Monday to Thursday 7am-8pm, Friday 7am-3pm

4) Protein Haus

The website says it caters for all diets but this brand is firmly aimed at gym goers and whey protein features in a lot of the food and drinks.

Protein shakes are a big part of its menu with 11 flavours, or the option to customise.

They come with energising names such as vegan bad ass and Bruce lean which include home made almond milk, the creation of which presumably results in bulging forearms.

Those who want something to chew can peruse the line-up of plastic boxes stuffed with steak, broccoli, egg, salmon, tofu and more and labelled with calorie content.

Treats include protein balls and chocolate pudding made with whey and fruit.

Offers a meal prep service that can be booked online and picked up from its outlet in Canada Place between 6.30am-10am.

Also sells one, three or five days (£30-140) of juice fasting, with flavours varying depending on the ingredients available.

Reuters Plaza, Monday-Friday 7am-4pm, Saturday 10am-5pm and Canada Place Monday to Friday 6.30am-9pm, Saturday 10am-7pm and Sunday noon to 6pm.

5) Birleys

Known for its meaty sandwiches it will do a low carb version without the bread in the morning with sausage, egg and bacon if asked.

It also has one of the largest salad bars on the estate in Canada Place attracting a large lunch crowd.

Customers can grab a set option or go for the create your own (from £6.50) option and choose a base of salad leaves, pasta or couscous topped with a choice of hot meats, fruit and vegetables, deli items and dressings.

They also sell almond milk coffees.

Canada Place, Cabot Place, Canada Square, Bank Street, Churchill Place, various times.

6) Kruger

Breakfast is cooked to order and served all day, including large omelettes.

At the juice and smoothie bar staff will squeeze the fresh fruit and combine to suit customer’s liking

The take-away shop offers fresh sandwiches and rolls (hot and cold), organic cappuccinos and lattes.

Cabot Place, Monday-Friday, 5am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday, 6am-6pm

7) CPress

This company uses only organic produce and seeks to promote "health and wellbeing " with all its products.

Juices are cold pressed to keep the vitamins, minerals and enzymes in tact and minimise the air that it comes into contact with, meaning it stays fresh for up to three days.

Expect flavours like Green Angel with spinach, celery, romaine, lemon, lime, ginger and chlorella (a wallet-busting £8.50) and Flaminglow with apple, coconut water, strawberries, lime and mint (£5.50).

It also does a cold-pressed coffee and soup in a bottle.

If liquid nutrition isn't enough there is a choice of healthy food bowls such as Quinoa Bliss and Power Acai, as well as snack packs of muesli, dried fruits, nuts and spirulina protein bites.

Taste test by Jon Massey

"Proudly boasting it delivers 350% of the drinker’s Vitamin A, this day-glo orange fluid from CPress in Crossrail Walk costs a mere £6.95.

"If you can stomach the thin whine of bin juice in the after taste, there’s little doubt this expensive blend (including current en vogue wonder food tumeric) will do you good or at least provide a pricey pee."

Crossrail Walk, Monday to Friday, 7am-8pm, Saturday and Sunday, 10am-6pm.

