Weather aside, the summer is far from over in Canada Square Park.

The Summer Screens are still in place (until August 24) and are about to be joined by a programe of musical, theatre and family events.

To help make sure audiences don’t miss any of the action we have rounded up the places nearby to grab a drink or bite to eat.

1) Roka

4 Park Pavilion, 40 Canada Square

A celebrity favourite and for good reason.

Executive chef Hamish Brown is a Scottish, Irish, English Kiwi who has created a Japanese menu that is delicate, fresh and served with elegance.

Expect sashimi presented on a bed of ice, Korean spiced lamb laid out on a wooden board a new seasonal special, grilled king crab with garlic butter.

The terrace offers a leafy oasis with sofas perfect for cosying up to create a more intimate evening of for looking down on the action below.

£66pp for seasonal tasting menu

2) The Pearson Room

2nd Floor, 16-19 Canada Square

Right next to Third Space gym, the menu is seasonal but surprisingly indulgent.

Breakfasters can choose from a multitude of egg dishes and buttermilk pancakes with bacon and maple syrup (£6).

Ale battered fish and chips sit alongside lamb rump with potato rosti on the mains menu (£16.50-£22) while desserts include New York cheesecake with blueberry compote and chocolate fondant with coconut sorbet (all £6).

But it is the cocktail menu which it is most proud of. Into The Woods features Konik’s Tail vodka mixed with fresh raspberries, home-made rosemary syrup, fresh lemon juice and a touch of Bitter Truth Violet liqueur.

All cocktails are 25% off until the end of August.

3) Wahaca

Park Pavilion

Somewhere for a swifter bite, the Terrace Bar is mostly enclosed but still offers glimpses of events down in Canada Square Park.

The menu is Mexican market inspired with tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and burritos all on offer (£3.95-£13.45)

Summer specials include fresh scallops and shrimp with habandero spiced tomato ceviche, avocado and crispy tortillas, buttermilk chicken tacos, fire roasted cactus and courgette burritos and a four cheese empanada topped with a fresh tomatillo salsa.

And, of course, there is the chance to finish off with churros and chocolate sauce or Mexican flan with toasted coconut and dark caramel.

Those who prefer to stay outside can visit the Wahaca van by the park which serves up takeaway options.

4) Shake Shack

Park Pavilion

Mere metres from the park, this burger chain offers American style food with an English twist (£5.50-£10.75).

Patties are formed from Angus beef and sit alongside crinkle cut fries smothered in classic yellow America cheese.

Drinks include a root beer float and fresh brewed iced tea while desserts offer the chance to design a concrete using frozen custard flavours such as mud pie and add-ins like chocolate covered pretzels.

Eat in, at the tables overlooking the park, or takeaway.

5) The Parlour

Park Pavilion

A stones thrown from Canada Square Park, this Drake And Morgan venue is busy almost all year round and the terrace is usually overflowing on sunny days.

It has ramped up its summer offering even more this year by creating a full-sized bar outside serving beer on tap and plenty of other seasonal drinks.

Grab a snack such as smoked almonds or scotch egg (£5.95) to soak up the alcohol or sit down to a choice of sharing boards, salads, burgers, steaks and mains (£10.50- £13.95) including fish pie and pea and lemon risotto.

6) The Grandstand Bar

Canada Square Park

Covered in faux grass for that fake authentic fell, this new addition to the park is a temporary summer pop-up which offers prime views from a 250 metre decked terrace.

We say terrace but it has a roof covering most of it because... English weather.

No food served here but drinks include Pimm’s, Pravha by Staropramen, Juels Ferrard Champagne (£39.95), fruity soft drinks by Zeo (£1.85), selected wines and spirits, coffees and teas.

7) Plateau

Canada Place

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Has unveiled its pop-up Peroni terrace which promises to bring “a taste of Italy to the heart of Canary Wharf”.

Tthe D&D-run venue has gone into partnership with the beer brand in celebration of its recently launched Ambra brew. The aperetivo drink mixes Peroni’s core Nastro Azzurro lager with the sharp citrus of Chinotto – “a rare Italian fruit grown and harvested in the region of Liguria”.

It’s the brewery’s first new creation since 1963 and is designed to stimulate the appetite before dinner. The drink is served in a tumbler over ice and garnished with orange peel, presumably due to the rarity of the Chinotto itself.

To complement its flavour Plateau head chef Jeremy Trehout will be serving fresh oysters (£3 each), smoked salmon (£9.50) and sweet sorbets (£2.50 each) on the terrace in addition to the venue’s usual selection of bar snacks.

Diners can get 20% off their final food and drink bill by quoting Summer Screens when booking and ordering from the Grill's a la carte or set menus.

