Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

When nothing but a complete sensory experience will do, it is time to head to a live music restaurant.

Here are the venues in Canary Wharf and east London that aim to tempt diners tastebuds while stimulating their artistic ear.

Just don’t get so carried away by the melody the meal goes cold.

1) Boisdale Of Canary Wharf

Cabot Place

(Image: Patrick Straub)

Musical maestro Jools Holland is patron of music at this restaurant which is renowned for it’s live gigs as much as it’s food and drink.

Expect a lively atmosphere and performers with pedigree such as Mica Paris, Cream drummer Ginger Baker, Grammy-nominated reggae performer Luciano, Steve Brookstein and The Jive Aces.

The packed program offers something almost every night with jazz, soul, funk and classical to choose from.

Meanwhile the modern British a la carte menu contains lusty classics such as oysters, Szechuan pepper and chilli squid, Newhaven wild seabass and Aberdeenshire steaks.

And there are literally hundreds of whiskeys to keep the evening well oiled alongside fine wines, Champagne and cocktails.

£13.50-35 for mains

2) One Canada Square Restaurant And Bar

One Canada Square

Offers live music from solo acts and duets with the bottomless brunch every Saturday between 1-3pm.

Dine on starters such as eggs benedict, avocado and chilli on toast, mains such as pea and mint ravioli, Parmesan and broad beans, Devon crab and chilli linguine and desserts such as sticky toffee pudding with cornflake ice cream.

Two course £25, Three course £30, add bottomless Prosecco, mimosa, Bloody/Virgin Marys or wine for £20 pp

3) Big Easy

Crossrail Place

Regular country and blues music performances make this busy American style barbecue restaurant even livelier in the evenings.

The menu includes brisket, ribs, rare-breed British steaks, fresh local seafood and lobster.

The bar specialises in brown liquor of all types - whisky, tequila, Caribbean rum, and French and Spanish brandy.

£10.50-36 for mains

4) Rum And Sugar

No.1 Warehouse, West India Quay

On Thursdays and Fridays there is live music from 7.30pm currently from Mercy Gold bringing a blend of new and classic soul grooves to patrons.

Then from 9pm the resident DJ plays club classics, RnB and chart music until 1am.

Get dance ready by fuelling up with dishes such as jerk chicken, curried mutton, seabass with orange and rocket salad and rum cake with ginger glaze.

£6.95-17 for mains

5) The Straight And Narrow

Narrow Street, Limehouse

Has two house musicians - Peter Falkner, a jazz pianist and composer who performs on Wednesday from 7.30pm and Vaughn George Eunson, a singer and self taught multi-instrumentalist who performs on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7.30pm and Sundays from 1.30pm.

To prevent tummy growls during the performance there is British tapas such as pork croquettes with crackling and apple sauce, starters such as chilled gazpacho soup and mains such as lamb rump with roasted courgettes and tomato tart and hake with lemon and dill gnocchi, summer peas and baby leeks.

£14-19 for mains

6) The Gun

Coldharbour, Poplar

Has regular performance of live music, usually on Sundays from 3pm, including jazz nights and Fabiano And Friends.

the food under recently appointed head chef Matt Colk remains as tightly delivered under Fuller’s as it was under ETM.

£16-£28 for mains.

7) Jazzgir

Harbour Exchange

(Image: Publicity Picture)

The menu is blissfully short, broadly Italian (in contrast to the venue’s Turkish ownership) and music comes courtesy of the likes of The Canary Three jazz trio and the retro sounds of The London Belles.

£8-25 for mains.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook