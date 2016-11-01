Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With launches coming thick and fast we’ve kept our ear to the ground and ferreted out the openings you need to know about to stay ahead of the curve. Here are six picks for your east London and Canary Wharf radar.

1. Corney And Barrow falls to Drake And Morgan

News has reached us that stalwart wine bar Corney And Barrow in Cabot Square will be taken over and transformed by Drake And Morgan , the company behind The Parlour in Canada Square.

Perhaps the refurbishment bug is catching in that part of the Wharf following the Cat And Canary’s rebirth as The Tea Merchant.

In any case, Canary Wharf workers can expect sticky cocktails, pumping beats and overly-tight pinstripe in abundance. Oh and it’s going to be called The Pagination, for some reason.

2. Clockjack, Woolwich

We were pleasantly surprised by this recent opening in Woolwich.

High Street chicken shop might not be especially inspiring but the rotisserie birds are of superior quality for the outlay and the cocktails are well mixed.

Just pretend you’re not sandwiched between New Look and Holland And Barrett and suck up the lengthy DLR ride further east.

3. Pizza Pilgrims, West India Quay

This one’s so new there’s no official date for opening but we thought the pizza obsessives amongst you would be excited by the prospect of a West India Quay arrival.

The company doesn’t want to make an official statement at this stage but planning permission has been sought from Tower Hamlets Council for its sign on the Grade I listed strip.

We’ll keep tabs and let you know when you’ll be able to sink your teeth into the likes of their signature Nduja with spicy Calabrian sausage. Pizzas at its Soho branch cost around £9.

We don’t know for sure, but it’s likely the restaurant will be walk-ins only with no booking, judging by the chain’s other venues.

4. Traders, St Katharine Docks

This recently opened Wapping wine bar offers platters for sharing and craft beers.

Beware early closing thanks to residential neighbours and the initial thrashings of launch but given time this offers might turn into a reasonable place to enjoy a £9 glass of Joan Gine Blanc 2014 while drooling over yachts.

5. BYOC East, The City

This joint forces you to take your own booze and supplies a barman and ingredients (for £25 for two hours) to transform your spirit into cocktails before your very eyes.

Shield them from the under-par decor and the preposterous notion this is somehow a speakeasy and you’ll have a decent enough time beneath another opening worth keeping an eye on – James Cochran Restaurant up the stairs.

If his buttermilk chicken is anything to go by he’ll be well worth the journey to the City.

6. Ray’s Bar, Dalston

Be-loa Voodoo Ray’s in Dalston (see what we did there?) Ray’s Bar gets its official launch on Wednesday, November 2.

The new late night basement venue, which closes at 1am, 2am or 3am depending on the day, promises a blend of vinyl, cocktails and pizza from the restaurant upstairs .

The Kingsland High Street venue has seating for 50 and divides its drinks (typically £8 a go) into aperitifs, mains and desserts, although why is anybody’s guess.

It also pledges “Ray’s Bar will be a place where great drinks and interesting people aren’t mutually exclusive”.

Maybe intellects will be frisked on the door to prevent bores getting at the Bourbon.

