Soak up the sunshine and some booze at the latest riverside terrace to open in West India Quay.

The Bothy is due to open on Monday, May 8 offering food, drink and views of the yachts arriving for the summer sunshine.

The outside bar area has seating for 200 with flowering plants, trees and fairylights.

But, mindful of the tempestuous English weather, the owners have also sensibly provided heated umbrellas, blankets, Aryan jumpers and hot water bottles to borrow.

Or if your linen suit cannot stand all that huddling together, head inside to discover the drier side of the venue set over two floors.

Assuming the name refers to the Scottish word for a type of rural hut, any workers needing shelter can enter free of charge.

Inside you will find rustic elements such as original warehouse timbers and flag stone flooring but with touches of refinement to help coddle the weary including contemporary furniture, candelabras and artworks.

Owners Drake and Morgan are offering an incentive for Canary Wharf workers to head down there promptly with two opening offers.

Get 50% off food from May 8-14 (valid on breakfast only before noon on May 11) and 25% off drinks after 5pm, from May 15-21 on bookings of six or more.

You will be able to choose from an all-day menu with dishes such as crayfish flatbread, half roast chicken with chimichurri sauce, and hot smoked salmon with watercress, poached egg, garlic croutons and lemon dressing. At weekends the all-day brunch will feature buttermilk chicken with a waffle and blueberry pancakes with maple syrup. While the Sunday roast features rib of beef and Yorkshire pudding with all the trimmings and gravy.

Drinkers can use their discount on the range of wines, London craft beers and ciders and mocktails. Or choose one of the creative cocktails. The company’s summer collection features the Bees Need Knees (Botanist gin, Cointreau, lemon juice & honey syrup) and London Spritz (Tanqueray gin, cucumber, elderflower, apple, mint & soda).

Discounts are valid on reservations only.

