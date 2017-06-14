Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Get those stretchy pants out of the cupboard a la Joey Tribbiani and prepare for a feast like no other.

Some of the capital's best chefs will be serving up dozens of titillating dishes for Taste Of London in Regents Park from June 14-18.

They include Massimo Bottura chef patron of the three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana, rock star chef and the man who put Brazilian food on the map Alex Atala and one of the UK’s hottest talents; Michelin-starred Ollie Dabbous.

All are set to appear at new feature The Taste Residence, a sit down, four-course fine-dining experience for groups of 20 - 24 guests.

The rest of the festival will be packed with a mouth-watering menu of more than 160 taster-sized portions of signature dishes from 40 of London’s latest, greatest and most exciting restaurants.

Tables will be heaving with food infused with flavours from Asia, England, America, Spain, France, Italy and many more. There may even be some sandwiches.

Here are five that caught our eye.

1 The feelgood one

Action Against Hunger will be serving up a choice of signature taco by Rick Stein, Yotam Ottolenghi (V), Breddos Tacos, Adam Handling or Nieves Barragán Mohacho. Nourishment for the body and soul. £5

2 The sweet one

Bala Baya will be making The Messy - tahini and tonka cheesecake cream with sesame crumble, salted caramel and banana compote. Bring us back one! £5

3 The seafood one

Ember Yard will be offering slow cooked octopus with prawn and padrón pepper pinchos (like a hors d’oeuvre), heritage tomatoes and crispy chickpeas (GF) (DF). Red herrings not included. £7

4 The hip one

Bubbledogs will serve the achingly cool sounding K-Dog #tastetheworld - a smoked beef frankfurter in a steamed bun with gochujang mayonnaise and kimchi baby gem lettuce. Remember to Instagram it before you take a bite. £6

5 The godly one

Suvlaki will be creating the Mount Olympus- a wild boar mini wrap with wild boar sausage, slaw and smoked aubergine. Great Zeus’s beard that sounds heavenly. Price TBC

